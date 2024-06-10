Observability in Snowflake: A New Era with Snowflake Trail

Our customers have seen significant improvements in their application and pipeline development with Snowflake Trail’s capabilities.

"When working with Snowpark UDFs, some of the logic can become quite complex. In some instances, we had thousands of lines of Java code that needed to be monitored and debugged. With the new logging and tracing capabilities, we are able to investigate issues in our code or data much quicker and find performance issues much faster,” said Nick Pileggi, Principal Solutions Architect at phData Inc., in regards to migrating Spark and Hadoop applications to Snowpark.



“Event Tables have been invaluable, as we take our Snowflake Native App to market. By choosing to share events with us, our customers benefit from us being able to assist them without needing to manually extract diagnostic data and send it to us. We are excited to see new Snowflake Trail features like the Log Explorer, which will help us hone in on the relevant information even faster, and Trace Viewer, which will help us remove performance bottlenecks in our code,” said James Weakley, Snowflake Data Superhero and co-founder at Omnata, a Snowflake Native App available in Snowflake Marketplace.