“The hottest new programming language is English," OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy famously Tweeted. The way we interact with data has changed radically. Historically, we moved from paper records to digital data and data storage systems, then to SQL-enabled data access, which is powerful but requires technical expertise, preventing marketers from having direct access to data. In this process, marketers had to use natural language to make requests in IT ticketing systems. IT would then interpret the requests, translate them to SQL and complete them. That could take days, weeks or even months as the backlog grew, since these tickets required manual attention.

Then came the drag-and-drop click interface, the one we are most familiar with today in martech. These interfaces, usually referred to as “no code,” are relatively self-serve for marketers, but they require an understanding of technical data structures. For instance, what is the name of the “customer” table in our systems? What is the name of the column that indicates the amount spent in the last 12 months? Marketers are relatively self-sufficient in this system, but they can’t use their natural language and business semantics for direct access to data they can easily understand.

Now, natural language interfaces promise that marketers can both be self-sufficient and use natural language. They won’t have to rely on other teams or wait for the result of a manual action. That’s a game changer for nontechnical users. NLIs promise to transform marketing workflows for campaign planning, decision-making, analysis and optimization. They can facilitate ideation, audience-targeting, content selection, channel decisions, reporting and a lot more. Though the pace and priority of this shift will vary from enterprise to enterprise, the trend is clear: NLIs are poised to become the new interface of choice. But for marketers, the goal isn’t just to ask for a new report, it’s to finally understand the "why" behind the metrics without waiting on a data analyst.