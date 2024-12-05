Plan: Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) to enrich and segment

Unified ID 2.0 helps advertisers enrich their first-party data and precisely segment their audience. By leveraging a persistent key and addressability and enrichment solution, advertisers can drive 1:1 targeting and measurement from a single location. They can also convert directly identifying information to UID2s in Snowflake without moving data. Enriching first-party data helps advertisers enhance personalization and segmentation while maintaining privacy compliance. This solution also helps to improve addressability by unifying user identity across channels for accurate targeting without third-party cookies.

Activate: First-party data

Advertisers can prepare first-party data for campaign activation on The Trade Desk, push customer data to The Trade Desk, and activate audiences without needing to build directly to an API or paying a 3rd party provider. This lets them deliver targeted ads to re-engage customers already interested in a brand and create lookalike models to discover new prospects similar to core customers.

Measure and optimize: Conversion API (CAPI) Native App

Coming soon to Snowflake Marketplace is a solution that allows advertisers to capture online and offline conversion events in The Trade Desk to drive understanding of in-flight campaigns. With this solution, advertisers can upload conversion events without needing to build directly to an API or paying a third-party provider. This helps them improve attribution accuracy and allocate budget more effectively across channels and enhance campaign relevance by targeting the users most likely to convert.

Measure and optimize: Raw event data stream (REDS)

REDS enables log-level analysis of multi-channel campaigns for deeper segmentation and eliminates data ingestion, reducing consumption and storage costs. This solution helps marketers build multi-touch and custom attribution models to optimize ad spend. It also lets marketers create advanced audiences directly from Snowflake in order to target customers with personalized messaging.

The growing momentum of martech integrations with The Trade Desk through Snowflake

As marketers increasingly rely on first-party data, customer data platforms (CDPs) are integrating with The Trade Desk through Snowflake in unprecedented ways. Simon Data, Amplitude, Tealium and Twilio Segment are just a few examples of CDPs that are leveraging this integration to provide marketers with concentrated, real-time first-party data flows, enhancing campaign effectiveness and measurement.

This ongoing transformation is not a one-off event — it's a journey that continues to gain momentum. Simon Data has been at the forefront of this integration, building an impressive track record with The Trade Desk. What began as a collaboration with a challenger brand is now rapidly scaling, with seven clients already live as of October 2024. Simon's goal is to have more than 75% of their clients using the integration by the second half of the year. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and performance speaks for itself. With a match rate of 60% for most clients — and an additional 20% lift when using Simon Data’s Match+ product — the integration is helping advertisers do more with the data they already have.

These integrations mark a significant advantage for the providers involved: multiple platforms to partner with to better serve marketers and a growing concentration of first-party data are driving improved targeting, measurement and reach. And the big winners here? That would have to be marketers and advertisers, who now have a powerful set of tools that allow them to navigate the complexities of privacy while still delivering relevant, timely content to their audiences. One standout benefit is the ability to run daily segment syncs with The Trade Desk, keeping audiences fresh and engagement-ready, a significant improvement over traditional weekly sync cycles. This freshness can directly translate into better performance for advertisers and a stronger, more nimble approach to audience targeting.

CDP leaders weigh in

Martech providers such as Treasure Data, Amplitude, Tealium and Segment have embraced this integration wholeheartedly. Here's what they have to say about the benefits:

Treasure Data: “The integration of Snowflake and Treasure Data, along with Snowflake’s frictionless data sharing integrations with platforms such as The Trade Desk, empowers advertisers with rich customer insights to fuel personalized campaigns across channels. With customer profiles and insights updated in real time within Treasure Data and seamlessly connected to Snowflake, personalized engagement remains relevant, driving optimal outcomes and maximizing ROI.”

—Kaz Ohta, CEO and Co-Founder, Treasure Data

Twilio Segment: "Marketers can deliver the personalized experiences consumers expect by activating first-party audiences with Segment, Snowflake and The Trade Desk — all while minimizing data movement. As insights flow back through Snowflake into Segment, marketers can optimize attribution, refine targeting and tap into new opportunities for targeting on The Trade Desk platform.”

—Kevin Harris, VP of Partnerships, Twilio Segment

Tealium: “With the convergence of martech and adtech driven by the market's shift to first-party data, enterprises face increasing demands to manage and activate data across systems, while ensuring compliance and performance at scale. Tealium excels at collecting, enriching and unifying first-party data in real time, creating robust customer profiles. By integrating this enriched data with Snowflake’s platform via Snowpipe for continuous ingestion, enterprises can automate data flows and seamlessly leverage Snowflake and Tealium to send audiences to activation platforms, like The Trade Desk, without duplicating data. This streamlined process enables enterprise clients to deliver highly personalized, efficient advertising campaigns, meeting the complex needs of large-scale operations.”

—Matt Gray, Global VP of Partnerships, Tealium

Amplitude: “By integrating Amplitude with Snowflake, a brand’s behavioral cohorts are enriched with additional transactional, identity and contextual information throughout the omnichannel. Snowflake’s real-time data transfer with The Trade Desk then enables advertisers to confidently run their multi-channel campaigns. Measured value across a proven network of publishers in retail media, news sites, social and hundreds of other meaningful media destinations is then activated, leading to more impressions, higher conversion rates and most importantly, reliable retention.”

—Ted Sfikas, Field CTO, Amplitude

These integrations allow marketers to lean into their strengths, let complementary partners handle the heavy lifting and create a streamlined, effective workflow that serves both technical and nontechnical users alike.

Looking ahead

The convergence of martech and adtech around first-party data is just the beginning. As Snowflake and The Trade Desk continue to deepen their collaboration, the ecosystem is evolving into one that is more open, interoperable, and responsive to the changing needs of businesses and consumers alike. This trend is set to unlock even more opportunities, helping marketers, advertisers and data scientists succeed in a privacy-centric, data-driven world.

The future is bright for those who lean into this convergence and take advantage of best-in-class solutions that bring the technology to their data and empower them to maximize its value.

Want to get started with the solutions highlighted above? Visit Snowflake Marketplace:

Try First-party Data Activation to onboard your first-party data for campaign activation.

Leverage REDS data today on Snowflake to build custom attribution models and advanced audience segmentation tailored to your business needs.

Start using deterministic identifiers like email or phone numbers with built-in transparency and privacy controls with Unified ID 2.0.

Discover how leading brands and agencies are leveraging REDS data to drive smarter marketing strategies. Register for the webinar on December 12 with Horizon Media and The Trade Desk.