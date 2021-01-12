Managing Multiple Accounts with Snowflake Organizations Is Now in Public Preview

We are excited to announce that the new Snowflake Organizations feature is now available in public preview. Organizations enable customers to easily manage their data, storage, and compute across multiple Snowflake accounts and even across regions and clouds.

Through a new ORGADMIN role, customers can now:

Create new accounts in any region or cloud in seconds

Gain a consolidated view of all accounts, regardless of cloud or region

Monitor usage and spend from all accounts in a single place

Visualize total usage in SnowSight or partner tools like Tableau, PowerBI, and Thoughtspot

New, simpler customer-controlled URLs for accessing all accounts

We’re excited to hear how you use these new more powerful self-service capabilities to manage your Snowflake Data Cloud.

Companies like EA, Cisco, and Expedia have already been using the Organizations feature, which has allowed them to review aggregate costs across all their accounts. Companies like Slalom have used Organizations to quickly create new accounts to support new business objectives. Snowflake Data Marketplace providers Starschema and Demyst were able to easily replicate and manage their data shares in new regions, expanding their reach to new consumers.