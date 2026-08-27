As organizations expand their data and AI footprint, the pressure to govern sensitive data grows. Protecting thousands of sensitive objects — each subject to custom internal policies and regional and industry-specific regulations — is a complex and difficult task.

Part of the challenge is structural. Governance needs tooling to continuously detect, enforce and monitor policy against a stated intent. Without this foundation, it can become a blocker to organizations' data and AI goals.

At the same time, governing sensitive data is the job of multiple people. Data domain leads understand what makes data sensitive within their domain. Data governors define enterprise-wide policies. Platform administrators author production-grade SQL and hold the privileges to enforce controls. Each group has what the others need, but rarely have a shared workflow to connect them.

The result: sensitive data is not fully protected. It's at risk not just of exposure to incorrectly provisioned users and systems, but also from unintentional access and use by AI agents.

We're aiming to close that gap with the public preview of Intent-Driven Governance, an AI-native, collaborative workflow in Snowflake CoCo designed to quickly and continuously govern sensitive data at scale. You can describe what needs protecting in plain English, and Snowflake handles the rest: classifying sensitive columns, deploying masking policies and monitoring for drift, all with explicit human approvals at every stage.