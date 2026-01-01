Devansh Shah works on the Product Management team, looking at Data and AI Governance. He previously held Product leadership roles at Indeed and Sarvam AI, where he has been instrumental in building agentic platforms and capabilities. He believes that AI safety starts with data safety. He has championed the use of AI tools to protect data and AI assets at scale as adoption gathers momentum across enterprises. He is focused on creating simple, intuitive workflows that work autonomously to safeguard data, agents and business to build a trustworthy foundation for the promising productivity unlock from AI adoption.