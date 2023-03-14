Snowflake is cross-cloud, available on any of the major cloud providers, and a global solution. With usage-based pricing you can have as many Snowflake warehouses as you need, all while adhering to global privacy requirements like GDPR. Here are four of the key reasons Jeff Puckalski, Senior Cloud Security Architect at Dropbox, shared for why Dropbox switched to Snowflake:

1. Ability to store a near-infinite amount of data at a low cost with Snowflake’s architecture that separates storage from compute: “With Snowflake compression, we typically see a 10-to-1 compression ratio. Snowflake also automates the encryption of that data in transit, and at rest can provide role-based access, dynamic data masking, making it more than just storage of that data, but actually protecting that data as it sits. And again, due to compression and the low cost, this makes it extremely affordable to store,” said Puchalski.

2. Return fast query results on always hot data: “Our organization typically had to go through a tiering strategy of hot, warm, cold, and a rehydration process to access data over X months old,” said Puckalski. “That does not exist within Snowflake. You can search everything that’s there, which becomes extremely handy when doing investigations or doing things like applying the IOC to historical data.”

3. Scale your warehouses up and down as you need, and only pay for compute you use: Investigating and scanning a year’s worth of historical data can be done with a click of a button and is not disruptive to the end user. With Snowflake’s consumption model, you can run queries as needed, and scale back when not in use. For example, if a team needs to find one IP address across a year or two years’ worth of data, you have the option to crank up your Snowflake warehouse to a double X, triple X, or quadruple XL and look for that IP, then scale back to everyday usage. According to Puchalski, “Frequently, the difference between a successful remediation event and a non-successful remediation event is how fast we can get the answers that we need when the pressure is on.”

4. Reduce workload contention: With Snowflake, separation of compute and storage enables you to load data, perform analytics, and perform tests on a single source of data without impacting performance. So your detection engineering team can be working on new correlations while another team is working on investigations simultaneously. Each of the teams can work within their own environment. This eliminates the worry that someone writing a large query spanning months of data will slow the system down for everybody else.