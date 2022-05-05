PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in 2018. It has been updated to reflect currently available products, features, and functionality.

The Snowflake Data Cloud has near instant elasticity, allowing customers to scale up and down to meet demand. Whether this demand is predictable or highly variable, the system can flex bigger or smaller to deliver results for key data workloads, while never carrying more capacity than needed. What’s more, users have an almost unlimited scale data repository that can be queried by a multitude of fully isolated compute clusters, allowing them to run concurrent workloads without negatively impacting each other, even when some of those workloads see big spikes in activity. This type of flexibility is powerful, but with this power comes risk—will spikes in demand lead to runaway spending?

Snowflake balances the power of true cloud elasticity with clear visibility into usage and spend, monitoring and sending notifications when resource usage is higher than expected, and offering strong cost controls to shut off usage when caps are hit. This post describes how customers can use these features to strike the balance they need between flexibility and control.