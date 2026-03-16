Broadly speaking, the technology industry has progressed in leaps and bounds when it comes to equity — but we’re still learning, with plenty to do to achieve a level playing field. For women, it’s important to share insights and knowledge from those who have paved the way before us, because you never know what impact that will have.
That’s why this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, Give to Gain, is so vital, and it’s a theme that should carry us forward. It highlights the power of sharing knowledge, support and experience because when people, organizations and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women grow. It's a sentiment that resonates with many women in the workforce, particularly those in the technology sector.
Give to Gain is a testament to the many women who not only work within the bounds of their everyday roles but provide guidance, advice and time to mentor other women in their field. Confidence and equity in the workforce is built on trust and sharing life experiences with each other.
In the spirit of Giving to Gain, we asked some of Snowflake’s Women in Data chapter leads and Snowflake partners and Data Superheroes questions about what Giving to Gain has meant to them and what it will continue to mean as they share their unique experiences.
What’s one moment in your career, where you have given advice, time or knowledge and it has made a tangible impact on another?
“One of the most rewarding experiences in my career was mentoring an incredible woman, helping her shift careers. We set up a regular cadence, sharing knowledge, and when an opening came up I advocated for her, helped her prepare, and she got the role. Watching her chase her goals is something I’m incredibly proud of. ”
Mary Law
“When hiring for our team, we had an incredible candidate but she was concerned about managing the role with two small children. As a mother of two myself, I was able to share my experiences and give her the confidence that she could handle it. Happy to say she is crushing it and thriving in her new role.” —Bridie Kennedy, Snowflake Senior District Manager – Women in Data and AI Chapter Lead
“I get tremendous pleasure in helping others navigate issues and generally grow in roles.” —Natasha Mahony, Snowflake Partner Development Manager – Women in Data and AI Chapter Lead
When have you received advice, time or knowledge that has made a tangible impact on your career, and what did that mean to you?
“I was once told confidence is a learned skill. It’s one of those pieces of advice that only makes sense after you’ve lived it. We need to tell ourselves, ‘This sounds scary, but I can handle it.’” —Yuan Li, Consultant, Vivanti – Data Superhero, A/NZ
“A mentor once told me: Don’t wait to be ready; growth comes when you step into the space, even if it feels uncomfortable. Since then, I have made it a point to share that same advice with others, because it is amazing to see how a simple perspective can shape someone’s career.”
Priyanka Srivastava
“Early in my career, I was hesitant to take a seat at the table because I didn't feel I checked every single box. A mentor sat me down and said: 'You are being hired for your trajectory, not just your history.' That shift in perspective, moving from a 'perfection' mindset to a 'potential' mindset changed everything.” —Cathy Conroy, Director, Channel and Alliances, A/NZ Lead – Executive Sponsor of Snowflake Women in Data and AI
Why do you think it is so important to champion and mentor women in the workplace?
“Women are still underrepresented in many parts of the tech industry, and that matters — because diversity of perspective isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s a necessity. Especially now, in the era of AI and LLMs, we need more varied data points and more diverse voices shaping these technologies.” —Mary Law
“Women are their own harshest critics. Mentorship provides that vital reality check. It’s about providing an outside perspective and being the person who says, ‘You’re already doing the work, now go get the title.’”
Bridie Kennedy
“Championing and mentoring women matters because talent is everywhere, but opportunity and confidence are not always equally distributed. Mentorship builds confidence. Sponsorship opens doors. And when more women are supported to step up, everyone benefits from broader perspectives, stronger decisions and a more inclusive culture.” —Priyanka Srivastava
“We are moving toward an era where human skills such as empathy, ethical judgment and collaborative resilience are the most valuable assets we have. When we give our time, our knowledge and our advocacy, we aren't subtracting from our own potential; we are multiplying the progress of our entire community.” —Cathy Conroy
What advice would you give to young women who are just beginning their career?
“Start as a generalist — absorb as much as you can, say yes to stretch opportunities, and always ask to expand your scope so you get the exposure that builds your foundation. See failure not as a setback but as one of the most valuable classrooms you’ll ever sit in.” —Mary Law
“Say yes! New role, more responsibility, stretch assignment: Figure it out later.” —Bridie Kennedy
“Fortune does favor the bold — don’t be afraid to share your intentions and ask for support. Most people are keen to help and share in your successes.” —
Natasha Mahony
“Opportunities don’t always come to us — most of the time, we have to step forward and meet them halfway. If you want to be a leader next year, start acting like one today.” —Yuan Li
“You don’t have to know everything to start, growth comes from taking on things that feel slightly uncomfortable. Don’t wait to feel ‘ready.’ Confidence often follows action, not the other way around.” —Priyanka Srivastava
“Trust your own quiet signal. In a world that often rewards the loudest voice in the room, remember that there is immense power in listening, in curiosity and in empathy. You don't have to change who you are to fit the industry. The very qualities you might think of as soft — your intuition, your ability to build community, your kindness — are actually your greatest competitive advantages.” —Cathy Conroy
Have you had a female role model who has helped or changed the trajectory of your career?
“A mentor of mine taught me something that has stayed with me ever since — that women in leadership bring a fundamentally different perspective to the table. She helped me see that we tend to approach hiring and collaboration with a greater inclination toward inclusivity, and that this isn’t a soft quality, it’s a strategic one.” —Mary Law
“My first job out of high school was working in support at my university's IT help desk. I had originally applied for a marketing traineeship. While I didn’t get the marketing job, my future manager who was on the interview panel contacted me afterward, asking me to join her team. I knew nothing about IT, but she saw my potential and it helped pave the way for my future tech career!” —Bridie Kennedy
“Women leaders are often more approachable to other women. This is a key reason why better representation is key.” —Natasha Mahony
“Today, I'm a much braver person because of my previous manager. She generously shared what worked for her, and genuinely wanted to see others succeed. She gave me that healthy push — putting me in front of opportunities and audiences before I felt fully ready. At the time, it felt scary. But it trained my “confidence muscle.”
Yuan Li
“I have been fortunate to have strong women influence my journey, some formally as mentors and some simply through their example. What impacted me most was not just their success but their courage, how they spoke up, took space confidently and supported other women along the way.” —Priyanka Srivastava
“I once worked with a leader who had an incredible grace under pressure. She could deliver a tough critique without ever losing her empathy or her cool. She showed me that soft skills are actually the hardest skills to master, and that you don't have to adopt a command-and-control persona to be a powerful executive. —Cathy Conroy
What’s one misconception about women in tech that you’d like to challenge?
“That we’re ‘too sensitive.’ What gets labeled as sensitivity is often emotional intelligence — the ability to read a room, to consider impact, to build trust and psychological safety on a team. These are not weaknesses; they are leadership superpowers.” —Mary Law
“The biggest misconception I’d challenge is that being ‘supportive’ of women in tech means being ‘nice’ or ‘protecting’ them from tough feedback. If you want to champion women in tech, give them the same unvarnished, rigorous and clear feedback you’d give anyone else.” —Bridie Kennedy
“Unconscious bias is something we might all carry. It’s not always intentional, but the default pronoun in tech conversations is often ‘he/him.’ Challenging that default helps create space for others to be seen.” —Yuan Li
“One misconception I would like to challenge is that women in tech have to constantly prove themselves more than others. Competence is not about being the loudest or most visible; it is in the ideas, execution and impact. Women bring equal technical skill, creativity and problem-solving ability.” —Priyanka Srivastava
“That you need to do it all on your own. Strong, vibrant communities for women in tech already exist, and the essential need is not just for community but for intentional, visible and actively inclusive pathways to those communities. This is the core mission of the Snowflake Women in Data and AI program: to create connections and open doors for people who are early in their career, emerging leaders or looking to reskill. Our community is vital for helping women lean in, feel safe and supported and truly thrive.”
Cathy Conroy
International Women’s Day: Progress is never a solo journey
At International Women’s Day, we are reminded that progress is built during moments of mentorship and guidance, in advocacy behind closed doors and in the everyday acts of support that often go unseen. It’s not the solo journey many of us feel when we first take the step in our careers, and that’s why this year’s theme, Give to Gain, reflects an idea that many voices across Snowflake have shared: When we give our time, knowledge, sponsorship and belief in others, we champion women.
When women are given opportunity, visibility and trust, organizations gain innovation, resilience and stronger leadership. And when we each give a little more — whether it’s sharing advice, offering honest feedback, speaking up for someone or cheering them on — we help build a fairer, more open future.
The stories shared here show that growth isn’t a transaction. Every investment in someone else’s development creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond a single individual.
Let's continue to give our support, sponsorship, curiosity and courage. In doing so, we can help rewrite the future for women in the technology industry.