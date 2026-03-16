Broadly speaking, the technology industry has progressed in leaps and bounds when it comes to equity — but we’re still learning, with plenty to do to achieve a level playing field. For women, it’s important to share insights and knowledge from those who have paved the way before us, because you never know what impact that will have.

That’s why this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, Give to Gain, is so vital, and it’s a theme that should carry us forward. It highlights the power of sharing knowledge, support and experience because when people, organizations and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women grow. It's a sentiment that resonates with many women in the workforce, particularly those in the technology sector.

Give to Gain is a testament to the many women who not only work within the bounds of their everyday roles but provide guidance, advice and time to mentor other women in their field. Confidence and equity in the workforce is built on trust and sharing life experiences with each other.

In the spirit of Giving to Gain, we asked some of Snowflake’s Women in Data chapter leads and Snowflake partners and Data Superheroes questions about what Giving to Gain has meant to them and what it will continue to mean as they share their unique experiences.

What’s one moment in your career, where you have given advice, time or knowledge and it has made a tangible impact on another?