Beating the market is the driving force for investment management firms. In today's markets, that often means making quick calculations over vast volumes of data to locate those scarce alpha opportunities. This is a difficult and time-consuming task, one that spurred Scientific Financial Systems (SFS) to develop a new solution: Quotient.

Quotient enables financial institutions to rapidly analyze large amounts of data and provide relevant recommendations quickly. Running natively on Snowflake, Quotient uses a novel semantic layer that integrates Python and SQL technologies. For SFS, Snowflake was in the right place at the right time: Quotient embodies the concept of “localized compute” and was an ideal candidate for the Snowflake Native App model, which helps SFS address scalability.

“We are thrilled to share our story about building our applications on top of Snowflake and leveraging the power that Snowflake offers in security, performance and scalability,” says Anne Millington, Co-Founder and CEO. “It is very rewarding to be recognized for the innovations we offer.”

The structure and power of Quotient give investment managers the tools they need to find increased alpha outperformance. For small investment managers, Quotient data science and ML techniques provide an immediate and incredibly robust quant bench. For large investment firms, SFS provides a framework to streamline and improve data analytics so their teams can spend more time on research.

StarMine’s quantitative analytics research team has seen the benefits for itself. The team focuses on developing financial models based on the evaluation of factors that may impact equity performance. The Snowflake Data Cloud provides an ideal environment to evaluate factors by running them against vast amounts of historical data. With the colocation of Quotient compute and StarMine’s data, research that previously took two to three weeks can be completed in one to two days. Plus, StarMine was able to run the factor based on a broad global universe without restriction and see the results before making further customizations to drill into specific equity criteria. With full transparency into the Quotient engine’s calculations, StarMine has confidence in the results.

As for the SFS leadership team, they are honing their presentation for the Snowflake Startup Challenge finale and looking forward to making their pitch. Given their focus on investment firms, winning mentorship from NYSE companies would be “a tremendous honor,” says Millington.

“Gaining insight into the needs and perspectives of these NYSE-listed companies would offer great value to the SFS team on multiple levels, from product roadmap considerations, technology implications for AI and NLP, operational implications and more. The expertise and experience of learning from real-world examples at the highest echelon of success would be invaluable,” she explains.