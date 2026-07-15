Snowflake and ICF: Unlocking Data Value for the Public Sector

Overcoming challenge: Legacy data systems slow mission outcomes

Program leaders in this federal healthcare organization were facing increased pressure to deliver timely insights while maintaining security and compliance standards and controlling costs.

Prior to shifting to ICF and Snowflake, the program was using a replica of its parent agency’s integrated data repository as its data architecture. This caused issues, including lengthy extract, transform, load (ETL) processing which delayed access to insights and duplicative data pipelines which created unnecessary complexity and operational risk. The parent agency had also already standardized on Snowflake, so this program was misaligned with the organization’s overall strategy.

The solution: Partner-led data modernization with Snowflake

The organization needed to modernize to reduce risk and align with the enterprise’s broader data strategy, all without interrupting mission-critical reporting. To do so, ICF partnered with program stakeholders to create a phased, zero-downtime migration from Redshift to Snowflake, aligning the program with the parent agency’s strategy.

Key elements of the solution included direct access to enterprise data in Snowflake, Snowflake-native security and role-based access controls to meet federal compliance requirements, enterprise-scale data sharing to support collaboration across agencies, and an AI-ready data platform to support advanced analytics and automation.

By leveraging Snowflake’s architecture and ICF’s expertise delivering data solutions in highly regulated federal environments, the team supported data integrity, performance and user continuity throughout the migration.

The results: Faster insights, lower cost, stronger alignment

With a modernized data foundation in Snowflake, the organization now has faster access to trusted data, supporting better, timelier decisions that directly impact public health outcomes.

Achievements realized include: