Open-source models are becoming increasingly compelling on both quality and cost. Specialization can push these economics even further: smaller models trained for focused tasks can match or exceed frontier-model quality at a fraction of the inference cost. Snowflake's Arctic Text-to-SQL models, for example, demonstrate frontier-level quality at about 25× lower inference cost per token than a closed-source frontier API.1

Snowflake AI Research is also working to reduce the cost and complexity of post-training open source models. This includes open source RL backends such as ZoRRo and Arctic RL, as well as Snowflake-managed services such as Snowflake Cortex Training.

Serving presents a different system problem. A serving platform may need to host many models whose demand changes over time. Keeping every model permanently loaded wastes expensive GPU capacity; moving models in and out of GPU memory is useful only if the swap itself is fast enough to stay out of the critical path.

Semi-Persistence makes model swapping practical. It keeps model weights in a persistent CPU-memory pool while allowing their GPU copies to come and go with demand. The lightweight model skeleton moves independently across disk, CPU, and GPU, while weights can be restored rapidly from CPU memory when the model is needed again.

Across models from 2B to 397B parameters, Snowflake internal benchmarks show that Semi-Persistence reduces the end-to-end sleep and wake-up cycle by 5.6× to 19.9×, achieving sub-second model swapping for single-GPU models (Figure 1).