Blog/Mert Hidayetoglu
Senior Software Engineer
Mert Hidayetoglu
Mert Hidayetoglu is a software engineer in Snowflake's AI Systems Research group. He contributes to new technologies for optimizing performance and cost of running AI models. He is interested in programming complex and efficient systems in general. Previously, he worked on programming models for exascale computing at Stanford University and completed his doctorate in supercomputing for solving large-scale problems at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before, he was a Givens Fellow at Argonne National Laboratory, the lead author of SC20 best paper, and a recipient of the 2021 ACM/IEEE-CS George Michael Memorial HPC Fellowship.
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Aug 27, 2026Machine Learning
Semi-Persistence: Blazing-Fast Model Swapping for Complex Scheduling
Mert Hidayetoglu +4
May 29, 2025Gen AI
Arctic Inference with Shift Parallelism: The Fastest Open Source Inference System for Enterprise AI
Samyam Rajbhandari +8
Apr 3, 2025Gen AI
Low-Latency and High-Throughput Inference for Long Context with Sequence Parallelism (aka Arctic Ulysses)
Mert Hidayetoglu +5