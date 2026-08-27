Mert Hidayetoglu is a software engineer in Snowflake's AI Systems Research group. He contributes to new technologies for optimizing performance and cost of running AI models. He is interested in programming complex and efficient systems in general. Previously, he worked on programming models for exascale computing at Stanford University and completed his doctorate in supercomputing for solving large-scale problems at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before, he was a Givens Fellow at Argonne National Laboratory, the lead author of SC20 best paper, and a recipient of the 2021 ACM/IEEE-CS George Michael Memorial HPC Fellowship.