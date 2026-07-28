Operationalizing Data Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses

This matters because a common multi-platform architecture involves a primary catalog that federates tables from several remote catalogs. If the remote catalog doesn't support outbound federation correctly, or the primary catalog's federation client doesn't implement the full IRC spec, you'll discover the gap at query time rather than at architecture time. As noted in Snowflake's analysis of IRC compliance across the ecosystem, stated and actual IRC support can diverge. The IRC spec does not require generation or consumption of vended credentials. Not supporting both producing and consuming vended credentials can also lead to problems with management of long-lived credentials. Claiming compliance on a feature matrix is not the same as passing the full spec against your actual workloads.

The compliance gap also has a forward-looking dimension that's easy to miss at architecture time. The IRC spec is actively evolving. The scan planning API, for instance, is a recent addition that enables server-side query planning, pushing filter and projection pushdown into the catalog rather than the engine. Future additions will go further: Read restrictions and access control enforcement at the catalog layer are on the roadmap, which would allow the catalog to govern what data an engine can see without relying on the engine to enforce it.

If your platform doesn't support full bidirectional IRC compliance today, it also can't adopt these capabilities as they land. You're locked out of the ecosystem's trajectory, not just its current state. This becomes particularly consequential in the governance space, where catalog-enforced read restrictions would eliminate a whole class of engine-trust problems.

Pragmatic guidance

Test both inbound and outbound IRC compliance in your own environment with your own data and access patterns before committing to a catalog and engine architecture. Unfortunately, you can't rely on vendor marketing claims or documented compatibility matrices. Specifically, test with the IRC API endpoints you plan to use (including newer endpoints like the scan planning APIs and the transactions/commit endpoint) since these are the areas where support gaps are most common.

IRC compliance is one dimension of your catalog selection decision, but weigh it against your other requirements (such as performance, governance capabilities, ecosystem support and operational overhead), based on what actually matters for your organization and workloads.

Write-side consistency

Iceberg is deliberately unopinionated about physical layout: file sizes, row group configuration, column statistics coverage, shredding strategy. That flexibility is useful, but in a multi-engine environment it means write pipelines can silently produce tables that perform well for one engine and poorly for another, with no clear messages to signal a problem. These are Parquet-layer and engine-configuration problems that apply equally to any table format built on Parquet, including Delta Lake and Hudi.

File hygiene

As introduced above, the lack of enforcement means different write pipelines operating against the same table can make different decisions about file sizes, row group sizes and statistics coverage, and what's optimal for one engine's read path can be suboptimal for another's. Without a central authority enforcing write discipline, tables can degrade gradually and silently: Query performance deteriorates, maintenance costs climb, and the degradation is hard to attribute because it doesn't emit error messages. In a centralized organization with Iceberg expertise and controlled write pipelines, this is manageable overhead. In a decentralized organization where many teams write to shared tables with different tools and varying levels of Iceberg expertise, this can quickly become a real operational liability.

For organizations where Snowflake is the primary write path, Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables offer a pragmatic approach that addresses much of this. Snowflake takes an opinionated stance on write hygiene by default: Adaptive file sizing ( TARGET_FILE_SIZE = AUTO ) tunes file sizes based on table characteristics rather than leaving the decision to individual pipelines; column statistics are written for all columns by default; and automatic data compaction, manifest compaction and snapshot expiry run continuously without requiring teams to schedule or manage them. The scope caveat is something to remember though: These defaults apply to Snowflake's write path. External engines writing to the same table through Horizon Catalog operate independently and don't inherit Snowflake's file-hygiene defaults — though they benefit from Snowflake's ongoing table maintenance operations on the storage side. For tables with genuinely mixed write workloads, the problem described above remains.

Pragmatic guidance

For centralized organizations, establish explicit write pipeline standards (for example, target file size ranges, row group size and stat coverage) and enforce them in code review or pipeline templates rather than relying on individual contributors to know the defaults.

For decentralized organizations, the more opinionated the platform, the lower the surface area for misconfiguration. Platforms that enforce sensible defaults by design significantly reduce this risk compared to giving every team direct control over write configuration.

In both cases, run regular compaction jobs on frequently written tables to normalize file sizes, and monitor file size distributions as part of routine table health checks.

Column statistics defaults

A concrete and frequently overlooked example of write-side consistency is column statistics. Iceberg writes per-column min/max bounds, null counts and value counts into manifest metadata (that is, the statistics that query engines use to skip files that can't match a filter). The Iceberg table property write.metadata.metrics.max-inferred-column-defaults controls how many columns receive full statistics; its default is 100. For a pipeline using this default, columns beyond position 100 get no column-level statistics in Iceberg metadata at all: no min/max bounds, no null count, no value counts. The only statistics available are in the Parquet file footers, which is not as efficient as Iceberg metadata statistics for column-level predicate pushdown. A query that adds a filter on column 101, as compared to a filter on column 100, can degrade significantly without any error or warning, and the degradation only surfaces at scale when a user changes a filter predicate.

Snowflake defaults to writing full statistics for all columns because in the vast majority of cases, the query-performance benefits of having stats outweigh the costs of metadata write overhead. To be fair, there are situations where the cons outweigh the pros here, but those are generally few and far between. This is a sensible default that not all engines share.

Pragmatic guidance

For centralized organizations, audit your table creation and write pipelines for the write.metadata.metrics.max-inferred-column-defaults setting. For tables with more than 100 columns where you filter beyond position 100, explicitly set this property to ensure full statistics are written for your actual filter columns. This is a table-level property; set it at table creation time and include it in any table provisioning standards or templates.

setting. For tables with more than 100 columns where you filter beyond position 100, explicitly set this property to ensure full statistics are written for your actual filter columns. This is a table-level property; set it at table creation time and include it in any table provisioning standards or templates. For decentralized organizations, ensure that this setting is addressed by any group creating tables or writing pipelines, whether by documentation, process or technical framework.

VARIANT and shredding

VARIANT columns introduce a related but distinct problem. Iceberg v3's VARIANT type can be physically stored in Parquet with or without shredding (also known as subcolumnarization), which is the process of extracting sub-fields from the JSON structure into separate Parquet columns so that engines can benefit from columnar scan optimization on specific paths. Without shredding, querying any sub-field requires deserializing the full blob for every row. With shredding, a query on a specific path reads only that path's column. However, shredding support varies across engines, and the degree to which engines shred (how deeply they recurse into nested structures) is not standardized. Moreover, Iceberg's table metadata doesn't record the shredding strategy that was used when writing. A table written by an engine that shreds aggressively will have different physical characteristics than one written by an engine that doesn't shred at all. A user using a query engine reading both might expect them to perform equally but instead will see degraded performance with no obvious explanation.

What makes this situation particularly difficult is that the right shredding strategy is highly variable: It depends on the shape of your specific data and your query access patterns, not a static per-table rule. For simple, well-understood schemas with predictable access patterns, shredding decisions are straightforward. In production at scale (evolving schemas, mixed access patterns and/or multiple teams writing to the same tables) getting shredding right is a genuinely hard problem and ultimately presents a set of trade-offs. There are discussions ongoing in the Iceberg community around a shredding algorithm/definition.

Snowflake has spent a decade iterating on its approach to semi-structured data and shredding/subcolumnarization. That experience shows in its influence in shaping the community design for VARIANT in Iceberg v3, as well as the rubber-meets-the-road performance on VARIANT in Iceberg v3. The rest of the ecosystem is earlier on that curve.

Pragmatic guidance

If VARIANT is a primary access pattern in your multi-engine architecture, test cross-engine query performance with representative data before production. Specifically, test queries written in each engine against data written by every other engine.

Where possible, standardize on a single write engine for VARIANT-heavy tables to eliminate shredding variability on the write side that impacts the read side.

For mixed-write scenarios, profile query performance per engine combination and set expectations accordingly.

Encoding and compression

Encoding and compression add a further layer of variability. Not all engines support all Parquet encoding algorithms, and the Iceberg spec doesn't mandate which encoding to use for a table. Engines tend to write what they know, which means tables in a multi-engine environment can have physically heterogeneous files: some written with one engine's preferred encoding, some with another's. This creates read-side inefficiencies when an engine encounters an encoding it handles suboptimally. One example of active standardization work: ALP (adaptive lossless floating-point) encoding for floating-point columns (contributed to the Parquet community by Snowflake engineer Prateek Gaur). Once ratified and adopted across engines, it benefits the entire ecosystem.

Pragmatic guidance

Default to widely supported encodings for tables shared across multiple engines.

Avoid experimental or engine-specific encodings in tables where the pros of multi-engine access outweigh the cons of degraded performance from not leveraging these advanced encodings.

Watch the ALP vote progress for floating-point-heavy workloads.

Storage bucket management and lifecycle

Owning the storage buckets means owning everything in them, including Iceberg's own metadata. This is a materially different operational model than data warehouses, and it catches teams off-guard. With Hive, metadata lived in the catalog; the data files were blobs the catalog pointed at. With Iceberg, the metadata layer (that is, manifest files, manifest lists, table metadata JSON) lives in S3 alongside your data files. That co-location is part of what makes Iceberg fast and portable. It also means that with customer-managed storage, you're on the hook for bucket-level concerns (for example, lifecycle policies, security configuration and access controls) regardless of who manages the Iceberg metadata itself.

There's an important distinction between owning the storage and managing the Iceberg metadata operations. Even on customer-managed storage, some vendors will manage the metadata for you — running compaction, snapshot expiration, orphan cleanup and manifest rewriting as part of their service. Snowflake does this for Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables on customer-managed storage. But no vendor can override your bucket-level lifecycle policies or security settings (nor would you generally want them to). That responsibility stays with whoever owns the bucket. There is the option to go with vendor-managed storage but still store the data in Iceberg format, so other engines can access. Snowflake is one vendor that offers that in the form of Snowflake Storage for Apache Iceberg™. With that offering, you're off the ownership hook entirely: Snowflake owns the storage and manages the metadata, eliminating both layers of operational surface, while maintaining full read/write interoperability for other engines.

Without regular table maintenance (that is, orphan file cleanup, snapshot expiration, manifest rewriting and compaction) tables degrade silently, and storage costs compound. Orphan files accumulate from failed writes; old snapshots hold references to precompaction files (so you're paying double); manifest metadata bloats until query planning slows down or maintenance jobs OOM. The Slack engineering team described in its Iceberg Summit 2025 talk how a dev table receiving streaming writes every five minutes for six months, without maintenance, accumulated 12.5 TB of manifest files alone (pure metadata), and orphan file accumulation was "more prevalent than expected" across both batch and streaming workloads. If you're managing maintenance yourself (that is, not using a vendor that handles it for you), it needs to start on day one, not when performance degrades.

The most acute footgun in this space is S3 lifecycle policies applied naively. With Iceberg, metadata lives in the bucket alongside data, and lifecycle policies don't distinguish between a Parquet data file and a metadata.json . S3 lifecycle policies must be scoped to not delete any file Iceberg still references, and data deletion at the storage layer should always be driven by Iceberg's own snapshot expiration or orphan file cleanup processes, not bucket-level policies acting independently. Storage class lifecycle policies are fine to use, but only use tiers that still provide synchronous responses/access. Calculate the query performance degradations (and therefore cost) you're going to hit, and see if the pros outweigh the cons for the table and access patterns.

Pragmatic guidance

Fix S3 lifecycle policies before anything else. Scope bucket-level deletion policies to not delete files Iceberg still references. Let Iceberg manage its own lifecycle through snapshot expiration. If you're using versioned S3 buckets, only hard-delete after Iceberg has expired the relevant snapshots.

Start maintenance on Day 1. That is, orphan cleanup, snapshot expiration, manifest rewriting and compaction should run from the first write. Catching up on months of accumulated debt is dramatically more expensive than running it routinely. If you go with a vendor to manage this, these are usually on by default, so it's not something you have to worry about.

Figure out your compaction and snapshot expiration strategy together. Compaction alone doesn't reclaim storage; old snapshots still reference precompaction files until expired.

Physics hasn't changed: Cross-region access and disaster recovery

Iceberg solves a lot of problems, but it doesn't repeal the laws of networking. Data stored in one region still has latency and egress costs when accessed from another. Replication still requires copying bytes across physical distance. And Iceberg's own metadata model introduces a specific structural problem that makes both cross-region access and disaster recovery harder than they were with simpler formats.