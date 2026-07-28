Blog/Jason Hughes
Principal Data Platform Architect, Applied Field Engineering
Jason Hughes
Jason is a Field CTO at Snowflake, where he focuses on Apache Iceberg, Apache Polaris, and all things lakehouse. He previously worked at Dremio, where he co-authored "Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide," and at Teradata, leading various initiatives. Passionate about helping others succeed, Jason enjoys music, history, playing hockey, taking his dog to the park, and cooking in his free time. He lives in San Diego, California.
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JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering
Architecting for Governance Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses
Jason Hughes +1
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering
Managing Business Logic Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses
Jason Hughes +1
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering
Operationalizing Data Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses
Jason Hughes +1
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering
An Architect's Guide to Multi-Engine Lakehouses: What's Solved and What Isn't
Jason Hughes +1
NOV 10, 2025Data Engineering
Snowflake Managed Iceberg Tables: Industry Leading Interop Performance
Dipti Ranjan Sahoo +5