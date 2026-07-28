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Blog/Jason Hughes

Jason Hughes

Principal Data Platform Architect, Applied Field Engineering
Jason is a Field CTO at Snowflake, where he focuses on Apache Iceberg, Apache Polaris, and all things lakehouse. He previously worked at Dremio, where he co-authored "Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide," and at Teradata, leading various initiatives. Passionate about helping others succeed, Jason enjoys music, history, playing hockey, taking his dog to the park, and cooking in his free time. He lives in San Diego, California.
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering

Architecting for Governance Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses

Jason Hughes +1
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering

Managing Business Logic Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses

Jason Hughes +1
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering

Operationalizing Data Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses

Jason Hughes +1
JUL 28, 2026Data Engineering

An Architect's Guide to Multi-Engine Lakehouses: What's Solved and What Isn't

Jason Hughes +1
NOV 10, 2025Data Engineering

Snowflake Managed Iceberg Tables: Industry Leading Interop Performance

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo +5