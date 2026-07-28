Jason Hughes

Jason is a Field CTO at Snowflake, where he focuses on Apache Iceberg, Apache Polaris, and all things lakehouse. He previously worked at Dremio, where he co-authored "Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide," and at Teradata, leading various initiatives. Passionate about helping others succeed, Jason enjoys music, history, playing hockey, taking his dog to the park, and cooking in his free time. He lives in San Diego, California.