AI agents already operate inside your most sensitive data environments. They authenticate as your users, inherit their roles and execute actions at machine speed. For most tasks, that's what makes them useful. But it also means a single misguided prompt can lead an agent to drop a production table, alter account-level settings, grant itself new privileges or access PII the task never required, all using the privileges the user holds.

Until now, there was no built-in way for an administrator to say: "Agents on this account must operate with a scope of privileges narrower than those held by the user, tailored to the specific task requested" without breaking authentication for that user entirely or re-creating role-based access control (RBAC) just for the agent.

We are excited to announce the general availability of Restricted Session Scopes (RSS). RSS lets administrators and end users define a privilege ceiling that automatically applies whenever an AI agent is active. It can only restrict what agents can do on behalf of the user, never expand user privileges.

Why regular access control is not enough for agents

RBAC works well for human users whose access patterns are predictable and relatively stable.

Agents are different. They reason dynamically, chain actions across systems, and determine what to access at runtime based on the given task that changes with every interaction. A role that is appropriate for the user is not necessarily appropriate for every action the agent takes on their behalf.

This is the direction the industry is moving. Industry guidance increasingly points toward the principle that agent sessions should execute under constrained, task-scoped boundaries rather than inheriting standing user privileges. Static roles create standing access; what agents need is a runtime ceiling that reflects the task, not the identity.

RSS is Snowflake's first step in this direction of task-scoped boundaries. It enforces least privilege for agent sessions without requiring changes to the user's actual role grants or authentication configuration.

How it works

RSS applies to every agent session Snowflake identifies as agentic: Cortex Agents, Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork, MCP integrations, and external agents that identify themselves as agentic via OAuth (IS_AGENTIC=TRUE) or the SERVICE_AGENT user type. It operates at three levels:

Account-wide. An administrator sets a session policy with an RSS that applies to every agent session on the account. Per-user. An administrator attaches a session policy with an RSS to a specific user, governing all of that user's agent sessions. Per-session. An individual user sets their own RSS on a specific CoCo session, restricting what the agent can do for that session only.

Account-wide and per-user admin governance