Allowing AI agents to blindly inherit the human's identity exposes a large attack surface. This is the "Confused Deputy" problem amplified to enterprise scale. If we do not evolve our identity plane to treat agents as top-level principals, we aren't just missing vulnerabilities — we are structurally ceding control of our digital estate to systems we cannot identify, govern, audit or scope.

Three pillars of the agentic identity model

Agents should never become proxies for humans. They must act within a bounded scope of authority that can be granted, audited and revoked. Every agent — whether acting autonomously under its own authority, or on behalf of a user — needs what any accountable actor requires: a distinct identity and an auditable trail of actions. For agents acting on behalf of a user, the unifying principle is simple: delegation, not impersonation.

1. Attribution — Know exactly which agent acted

You cannot govern what you cannot observe. The first requirement is that every agentic action carries a distinct, observable signal that identifies the agent as an actor — separate from the human it may be serving.

This matters because not all agents are the same. Autonomous agents operate independently as backend services and require explicit accountable identity. Delegated agents act on behalf of a user, borrowing their context to complete a task. Both require distinct identity, but for different reasons: the autonomous agent must be accountable as an independent actor; the delegated agent must be clearly distinguished from the user so that neither the user's full privileges nor their accountability is silently assumed.

Attribution also requires an organizational answer: every agent needs a named human owner — someone accountable for its actions, whose authority it borrows, and who must periodically audit and attest that its access still makes sense.

2. Authority — Scope access to intent, not just identity

When an agent fully inherits a user's identity and privileges, every agent compromise becomes a user compromise. OWASP's Excessive Agency (LLM08) identifies this as one of the defining failure modes of agentic systems: a blast radius determined by the agent's granted permissions, not by what the task actually required.

Traditional static roles are insufficient for agents whose privilege requirements vary by task. Access should be determined not just by who the agent is, but by what it is trying to accomplish — the intent behind the request. A well-governed system should be smart enough to downscope an agent's access to the minimum required by the task at hand, including applying appropriate protections for sensitive data the agent may encounter along the way.

Critically, agents should not be able to break out of that defined boundary. If that scope is compromised, the attacker is contained within it. Modern enterprise access must evolve beyond evaluating user permissions to enforcing runtime agentic boundaries. You must ask whether the specific agent, acting on this specific intent, is permitted to do it. The delegation must be explicit, auditable and breakout-proof — or it is not delegation; it's a security vulnerability.

3. Policy — Enforce what agents can do, continuously

Agents can be manipulated mid-execution — through prompt injection attacks that override system instructions, through credential abuse or simply through misconfiguration that lets an agent drift beyond its intended purpose. An agent that was provisioned correctly can still be weaponized after the fact.

The third pillar is continuous runtime policy enforcement, which moves security from setup to runtime. The organization's rules about what agents can and cannot do must be active at runtime. Real-time enforcement should monitor agent behavior against declared intent — designed to detect anomalies and flag threats, instead of relying on post-incident audits.

How Snowflake builds this in

Learn more about how Snowflake is building these principles into the platform — from agent identity and session-scoped access to runtime detection and ecosystem governance

Explore Snowflake's Agent Identity capabilities directly in our documentation.

The agentic era is moving fast, and the right security foundation looks different for every organization. If you're working through how to govern agents in your environment — what scenarios you're facing, what gaps you're hitting, what your use cases require — we want to hear from you. Reach out to us here or your account team. The security model for agentic AI will be built with practitioners, not just for them.