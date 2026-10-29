AI cost control has a feedback loop measured in billing cycles. Spend from a coding agent or an application calling a model API shows up as an invoice total, with no breakdown of who spent it, which model served it, or whether it was a production workload or an experiment. The only lever before the invoice is a per-tool cap in a vendor console, which gives you one limit per tool and no ceiling for any individual person.

The underlying problem is that cost control needs something to attach to. A warehouse is a Snowflake object you can size, suspend and put a budget on; a coding agent on someone's laptop is not. Cortex AI Gateway, now in public preview, gives AI traffic the same kind of object: a governed entry point in your Snowflake account that every request passes through.

Because every request from a coding agent, SDK or MCP client takes the same path, there is a single place to decide which roles may spend, record what each request cost, enforce a limit once one is crossed and bound which models they can reach. Those four controls are the subject of this post, and they put agent spend under the same roles as the rest of your platform activity.

Available today with Cortex AI Gateway:

AI_GATEWAY_USAGE_HISTORY view: Public preview, in both ACCOUNT_USAGE and ORGANIZATION_USAGE.

Shared, custom resource budgets for the AI Gateway: Public preview.

Per-user quotas for the AI Gateway: Public preview.

AI Gateway builds on Snowflake’s trusted RBAC

Most cost problems begin as access problems. When the only way to see what AI costs is to hold the same privileges as the people spending it, usually, either too many people have visibility or no one does.

The gateway separates the two. USAGE lets a role send inference requests through the gateway. MONITOR lets a role query gateway usage data, including the related Account Usage views. A finance or platform role granted MONITOR alone can review every credit the gateway consumed without being able to send a single request through it.