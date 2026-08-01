Blog/Abhishek Bhowmick
Head of Frontier Security at Snowflake
Abhishek Bhowmick
Abhishek Bhowmick is the Head of Frontier Security at Snowflake, driving defensive strategy against cyber LLM threats and partnering directly with top frontier AI labs. Previously, he was the co-founder of Samooha (acquired by Snowflake in 2023) and spent several years leading frontier security and safety product efforts at Apple. Abhishek holds a PhD in Computer Science, where he resolved a 30-year open problem in the field, and is a recipient of IIT Kanpur's under-40 alumni distinction for contributions to technological innovation, computer science and entrepreneurship.