Abhishek Bhowmick is the Head of Frontier Security at Snowflake, driving defensive strategy against cyber LLM threats and partnering directly with top frontier AI labs. Previously, he was the co-founder of Samooha (acquired by Snowflake in 2023) and spent several years leading frontier security and safety product efforts at Apple. Abhishek holds a PhD in Computer Science, where he resolved a 30-year open problem in the field, and is a recipient of IIT Kanpur's under-40 alumni distinction for contributions to technological innovation, computer science and entrepreneurship.