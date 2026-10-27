Summary

Public benchmarks don't look like our everyday work: SWE-bench tasks come from Python projects with about 3,000 source files each, and models are increasingly tuned to such sets. Our monorepo has 63,000 nontest source files and 17 million lines of nontest code, mostly Java and C++, built as one Bazel graph.

SWE-bench tasks come from Python projects with about 3,000 source files each, and models are increasingly tuned to such sets. Our monorepo has 63,000 nontest source files and 17 million lines of nontest code, mostly Java and C++, built as one Bazel graph. SnowPR is real Snowflake work: 65 merged pull requests (PRs) across 11 product areas, from the SQL compiler to the C++ execution engine. Each is graded by the hidden tests that shipped with it, run with our own Bazel builds.

65 merged pull requests (PRs) across 11 product areas, from the SQL compiler to the C++ execution engine. Each is graded by the hidden tests that shipped with it, run with our own Bazel builds. Built with extra hardening: An LLM judge narrows thousands of merged changes, and available tasks are validated by human authors. Each task needs enough new and regression tests, passes with the real fix and fails without it, and survives 11 automatic checks and an adversarial review. Every stage but the description runs from a script, so SnowPR can follow our CI.

An LLM judge narrows thousands of merged changes, and available tasks are validated by human authors. Each task needs enough new and regression tests, passes with the real fix and fails without it, and survives 11 automatic checks and an adversarial review. Every stage but the description runs from a script, so SnowPR can follow our CI. Cortex Code's REM mode* helps: REM mode exposes the agent's file, shell and SQL operations as Python functions inside one REPL tool. With opus-5, it matched the pass rate of code mode*, Claude Code and Cursor at the lowest cost, and solved the most tasks of any agent, 62 of 65. With haiku-5.5, it passed more trials than Claude Code, at $0.24 a trial.

REM mode exposes the agent's file, shell and SQL operations as Python functions inside one REPL tool. With opus-5, it matched the pass rate of code mode*, Claude Code and Cursor at the lowest cost, and solved the most tasks of any agent, 62 of 65. With haiku-5.5, it passed more trials than Claude Code, at $0.24 a trial. Monorepo features make tasks hard: Changes that span Java and C++ pass 55% of trials, against 80% for Java alone.

* REM mode (REPL Execution Model): a Cortex Code mode that exposes the agent's file, shell, search and SQL operations as Python functions inside one REPL tool. It is internal only for now and not yet available to customers.

* Code mode: a Cortex Code mode that gives the agent only file, shell and code-search tools (documentation).

At Snowflake, engineers write more and more of their code with AI coding agents, and the number of agents and models to choose from grows every month. Although public benchmarks help us follow that market, they cannot tell us which agent works best on the actual code our engineers change every day.

Most public benchmarks draw their tasks from a few dozen open source projects, and models are increasingly tuned to score well on them. A high score there says little about our 43-million-line Java and C++ monorepo, built with Bazel, where many tests start their own FoundationDB. So we built SnowPR, a benchmark made from our own merged pull requests and graded by the tests that shipped with them.

SnowPR has 65 tasks across 11 product areas. Each task is a real pull request that Snowflake engineers reviewed and merged: 62 come from our monorepo and three from a separate Go repository for developer tools. The agent gets the code from before the change and a description of what to build. As in SWE-bench, the hidden tests that shipped with the PR decide pass or fail, run with our own Bazel builds on our remote build farm.

SnowPR also has a second job. Snowflake builds its own coding agent, Cortex Code, so SnowPR is more than a scoreboard for outside agents. It is also a test bench for our own harness. We used it to compare Cortex Code's two modes, code mode and REM mode, with Cursor, OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code, on the same models where we could. REM mode is internal only for now.

An agent here is a harness plus a model, working inside our repository with the context we keep there for coding agents, including skills. We ran multiple models with different harnesses (Figure 1). Each tried each task three times. pass@1 is the share of all trials that pass, and pass@3 is the share of tasks solved at least once.