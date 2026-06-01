Soyoung Yoon is a Research Intern on the Snowflake AI team and a Ph.D. student in Artificial Intelligence at Seoul National University, advised by Professor Seung-won Hwang. Her research focuses on agentic information retrieval systems that iteratively rank, reason, and answer complex, knowledge-intensive queries. At Snowflake, she works on improving agentic AI for deep research. Soyoung’s broader research spans NLP, information retrieval, LLM-based reranking, adaptive computation, and robust listwise reasoning. Her work has appeared at ACL, EMNLP, NeurIPS, WSDM, and related venues, including oral presentations at ACL 2024 and ACL 2025. She received her M.S. in AI and B.S. in Computer Science from KAIST.