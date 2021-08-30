Empower Data Teams with a Data Mesh Built on Snowflake

This last concept of scalable, dedicated resources has allowed Snowflake customers to implement a distributed domain-driven design logically, while maintaining a standard central platform backing it all. This central platform can incorporate a wide range of data types and file formats, and even support access to external data for comprehensive coverage of the data landscape. And as a fully managed service with built-in automations, the central Snowflake platform makes it easy for domain teams to self-serve. IT teams don’t need to worry about provisioning, maintenance, upgrades, or downtimes. And domain teams operate as distinct units that can scale to practically any number of users who can work with virtually any amount of data on demand, with no infrastructure-expertise or tuning required.

However, even with this design, a data mesh still runs the risk of turning into a bunch of domain silos. And silos are the killer of any organization. This is where Snowflake is especially well suited to help ensure success with a data mesh, enabling the domain teams to seamlessly connect and share data products without copying or ETL-ing it between domain teams.

Leveraging a unique set of technologies called Snowgrid, Snowflake changes what data sharing and collaboration can look like not only within an organization but even with partners and third parties. Through Snowgrid, domain teams can securely share a single copy of data that other domain teams can discover and access immediately—eliminating the need for any ETL. All data is live, with any updates automatically propagated to other teams. Teams can tap into the broad ecosystem of third-party data on Snowflake Data Marketplace to enrich their data products, without lengthy procurement or FTP cycles. And teams are not even limited to just data as the product. They can publish and share pre-developed models or functions as a product, thereby providing additional value by sharing their expertise with other domain teams.

What’s especially powerful is that Snowgrid spans globally, seamlessly connecting domain teams that may be separated by region or even by cloud. This means organizations can implement a data mesh without needing to standardize on a single cloud vendor or operate with regional silos. Each domain team can operate locally, running on its preferred cloud or region, but all that is obfuscated to these domains. They can share data products as easily with a domain team on the other side of the world as they can with a team in the same office. And the organization can replicate data between clouds or regions to operate without disruption and maintain new levels of business continuity and regulatory protections.