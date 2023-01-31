Snowflake: A Data Platform that Does More and Costs Less

A number of blog posts, mainly from competitors, call out Snowflake as expensive. But in our conversations with customers, we frequently hear that Snowflake provides the best value for the money of any enterprise data platform option available today.

So what gives? The fact is that data platforms are not created equal, and comparing the total cost and the value derived from one with another is difficult. Usage patterns vary widely and requirements change constantly, so an accurate comparison requires more nuance than simply comparing cost per core or price performance against a canned benchmark.

At the same time, an accurate comparison is incredibly important. The value of an effective data platform is incalculable: it allows enterprise users to connect with customers, optimize efficiency, improve competitive advantage, and generally thrive in today’s complex and connected markets. Conversely, the downsides of an ineffective data platform are also big and dramatic: lost customers, lower revenue, damaged reputation, decreased ability to compete, heavy fines for bungling regulatory compliance, and increasingly the potential to go out of business because of uninformed decisions leading to bad business outcomes.

So, it’s essential but challenging to get the value-for-money analysis right. Let’s spend some time looking at the factors in this analysis and why we think Snowflake might be more cost efficient than you previously believed.