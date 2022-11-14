Snowflake’s Commitment to Continuously Improve Economics for Our Customers

From the beginning, Snowflake’s goal has been to enable every organization to be data-driven, resulting in better business outcomes for our customers. We do this by delivering a cloud-built data platform with instant elasticity, per-second pricing, and global availability across the three major clouds. Our success is predicated on our customers being successful when using Snowflake— this means that we continually strive to provide the optimal performance at the best price.

With our collective experience of designing and building on-premises databases, we understood the difficulties that these systems imposed on customers. On-premises systems were built in a world where compute and storage were tightly coupled and the amount available for use was constrained. Because there was a fixed amount of capacity, companies prioritized and limited which data they could most gain insight and business value from. Any insight and business value from the remainder of their data was lost because of these limits. Worse yet, this model resulted in customers purchasing systems that far outstripped their current needs. They were required to purchase systems that they estimated would meet their needs for expected peak capacity 3+ years into the future, resulting in significant upfront costs and wasted capacity. With the rapid growth in number and size of data, customers increasingly found this model unsustainable.

We wanted our customers to take full advantage of their data at a cost aligned with business impact when they adopted Snowflake. We built Snowflake to take advantage of the cloud’s near-unlimited scale, so that our customers can run as many workloads as needed. Teams within a company no longer need to fight for slices from a fixed amount of compute. This enables them to gain insight and business value from all their data on demand. And in this world of near-unlimited capacity, we wanted to ensure that customers pay for only the precise resources used on Snowflake—and no more. They can dynamically add and remove workloads, focusing on the needs of the business and not limited by the availability of infrastructure resources.

With the ability to use near-unlimited capacity, we’ve shifted the dynamics for customers to managing abundant resources as opposed to scarce infrastructure. We know that this requires a new way of operating, and to help with this we want to ensure that customers have detailed visibility and control of their Snowflake usage. Companies can clearly understand resource usage and make fine-grained decisions on the spend associated with every workload they run on Snowflake. Using this visibility and control, companies can empower individual organizations or business units to manage their spend on those workloads with high business value. Our larger customers have leveraged this information to implement departmental chargebacks. And they can monitor their usage and billing on demand to understand their spend for each workload.