Snowflake Data Drivers Awards 2026
#IAMADATADRIVER
Celebrating your success in the AI Data Cloud
WHAT ARE THEDATA DRIVERS AWARDS?
The Data Drivers Awards program recognizes Snowflake customers (individuals and organizations) that are pushing the boundaries, driving innovation and delivering impact within their business and industry — using the AI Data Cloud.
Whether it's securely sharing data using Data Clean Rooms, monetizing data with a native application listed in the Snowflake Marketplace, or driving improved productivity and automation using artificial intelligence, we want to amplify your innovation story!
AWARD CATEGORIES
DATA DRIVER OF THE YEAR
This award recognizes an organization that fully embodies what it means to be data-driven. The organization understands the need for a modern, Enterprise-ready data and AI platform and has delivered exceptional results in the AI Data Cloud.
The winner will clearly stand out from all other nominations, representing a shining example of how a well-planned and executed data and AI strategy increases business productivity, drives innovation, and enhances customer experiences.
AI Innovator
This award category recognizes an organization that has shown speed and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in Artificial Intelligence, leveraging AI to transform core operations, enhance decision-making, and drive improved productivity for their organization.
The winner will have implemented an AI use case into a production environment and driven clear, quantifiable impact for their organization.
Innovation in Data Analytics
This category recognizes an organization that has applied advanced tools - such as AI and machine learning - to transform raw data from a passive, stored asset into actionable, predictive insights that drive competitive advantage and growth for the organization.
Data Collaboration
This category recognizes an organization maximizing the value of its data assets via collaboration across their own organization, their ecosystem and the world at large.
The winner will have leveraged data and app sharing to generate business outcomes more quickly, more securely and on data that may have been previously inaccessible.
Data for Good
This category recognizes an organization using data and AI to positively impact the world.
The winner will have a clear mandate, using data and analytics in a meaningful way such as improving health outcomes, protecting human rights, promoting sustainability, improving education, or reducing environmental impact.
Data Executive of the Year
This award category recognizes a senior leader (VP-level and above) that has pioneered a clearly defined data and AI strategy within their organization.
The winner will have demonstrated leadership and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in data and AI, building a robust, secure, and scalable data foundation for future growth.
Data Hero of the Year
This category recognizes an individual within an organization that acted as a technology trailblazer, pioneering the use of data and AI as a strategic resource.
The winner will have driven clear, quantifiable impact for their organization and/or the industry at large.
READ MORE ABOUTPAST WINNERS
FAQs
What is the Data Drivers Awards program?
The Data Drivers Awards is an annual awards program celebrating Snowflake customers’ (individuals and organizations) that are pushing the boundaries, driving innovation and delivering impact within their business and industry — using the AI Data Cloud.
Why should I apply?
Winners of the awards represent some of the biggest and most forward thinking brands in the world. The awards recognize the ‘best of the best’ and are showcased at Snowflake’s flagship event, Snowflake Summit in San Francisco.
Who can submit a nomination?
Nominations can be made directly by customers, or via Snowflake partners and employees. If you intend to nominate on behalf of a customer, please do inform them before submitting. To qualify for an award, the nomination must meet the following criteria:
The nominee must be a current customer of Snowflake.
The nominee must meet the selection criteria of the individual award for which they are nominated.
The nomination should include at least one (1) metric that quantifies the impact of the Data Cloud within the organization (e.g. revenue increase, reduction in costs, NPS score increase etc).
The winner must be able to legally accept the award, based on the local laws of their respective countries.
Can I submit more than one nomination?
Yes, customers can be nominated for more than one category. However, do be sure to customize your submission based on the individual award category and criteria.
How will winners be selected?
A panel of judges will review the nominations and select winners based on the individual award criteria and overall business impact outlined in the award submission.
How will winners be announced?
Winners will be announced at Snowflake Summit in San Francisco, and will be featured in a blog published to Snowflake.com.
What is the deadline for submission?
All nominations need to be submitted by Tuesday, March 31, 2026.