Artie Jurgenson is a Solutions Engineer at Observe by Snowflake. He works with large enterprises like CapitalOne to consolidate incident telemetry onto one platform built on open standards, so teams are not stitching together a story from half a dozen disconnected tools during an incident. His work centers on end to end troubleshooting workflows, including customer journeys, that connect what a customer is experiencing to what is actually broken within complex and interdependent systems.