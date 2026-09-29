Claude Sonnet 5.5, Anthropic’s most capable Sonnet model yet, is coming to Snowflake Cortex AI in public preview. At launch, it will be available through Cortex Inference, so teams can use it for analysis and application development while keeping their data within Snowflake’s security and governance perimeter. Support in Snowflake CoWork, Snowflake CoCo, Cortex Agents and Cortex AI Functions is coming soon.

Claude Sonnet 5.5

Claude Sonnet 5.5 is a clear upgrade over Sonnet 5 for well-scoped everyday tasks, bug fixes, and polished documents, slides, and spreadsheets. Anthropic reports a 70.6% score on Terminal-Bench 4.0, representing almost a 7x improvement compared with 10.3% for Sonnet 5. It also performs nearly level with Opus 5.5 on GDPval-AA, a benchmark covering real-world work across 44 occupations, and improves substantially on chart recognition and computer use.

Anthropic positions Sonnet 5.5 as a faster complement to Opus 5.5. Opus 5.5 remains the better choice for complex, open-ended work that requires sustained judgment, while Sonnet 5.5 is optimal on well-scoped tasks where speed matters. Anthropic reports that it generates output more than 30% faster than Sonnet 5, making it a good fit for quick iteration and high-throughput work.

Workloads that fit Sonnet 5.5 well include:

Well-scoped coding tasks such as fixing bugs, understanding an unfamiliar codebase, and making targeted changes.

Creating polished documents, slide decks, and spreadsheets, including following an existing template.

Everyday knowledge work across business functions, where Anthropic reports performance nearly level with Opus 5.5 on GDPval-AA.

Reading charts and other visual inputs, where it improves substantially on Sonnet 5.

Interactive and latency-sensitive workflows that benefit from faster responses.

For complex, open-ended work that requires sustained judgment, teams should evaluate Opus 5.5 as well.