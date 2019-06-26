Manually executing the MERGE command is starting to get tiresome. Luckily you don’t have to execute it manually. This is where tasks come into play.

Using a task, you can schedule the MERGE statement to run on a recurring basis and execute only if there is data in the NATION_TABLE_CHANGES stream.

If you haven’t done so already, the following are the steps you can follow to create a TASKADMIN role. As mentioned in Part 1, I am running this as SYSADMIN so the TASKADMIN role is granted to SYSADMIN below.