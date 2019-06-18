This is Part 1 of a two-part post that explains how to build a Type 2 Slowly Changing Dimension (SCD) using Snowflake’s Stream functionality. The second part will explain how to automate the process using Snowflake’s Task functionality.

SCDs are a common database modeling technique used to capture data in a table and show how it changes over time. Although SCDs are most commonly associated with dimensions, you can apply the SCD methodology described in this blog to any table in a database.

Conceptually, building an SCD is straightforward but with traditional databases, implementing an SCD can be difficult. For example, configuring triggers can be difficult and resource intensive, and some databases other than Snowflake force you to mine proprietary database logs with expensive proprietary tools.

If using triggers or mining logs is not possible then running full table comparisons is another option. This can be prohibitively expensive as it requires full tables scans of multiple tables and isn’t always a practical solution.

Building an SCD in Snowflake is extremely easy using the Streams and Tasks functionalities that Snowflake recently announced at Snowflake Summit.