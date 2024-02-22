A lot of the buzz around AI focuses on its future potential. And we get it — we’re talking about a transformative technology that presents seemingly limitless possibilities. But an important aspect of this world-changing tech story that gets lost in the hype is understanding exactly what AI solutions are available for you and your team to employ right now, today.

A solid data foundation is critical to being able to successfully leverage AI solutions, and Snowflake’s platform allows both marketing solution providers and marketing professionals to capitalize on this movement of AI in marketing with data at the core. In this blog post, we’ll take a deeper look at the Braze customer engagement platform, which can be powered by Snowflake, and how the Braze product team can help customers leverage the data they have in Snowflake, as well as AI and other intelligent technologies, to ingest and process customer data in real time; orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns; and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.