Blog/Archana Bansal
Senior Manager of Product Management for Workday Data Cloud
Archana Bansal
Archana Bansal is a Senior Manager of Product Management for Workday Data Cloud, helping organizations unlock more value from their enterprise data and AI. Over more than six years, she has shaped the platform’s strategy and product direction, with a focus on data interoperability. She brings 20+ years of product leadership across enterprise data, analytics, and financial platforms at some of the industry’s largest product companies.