Apache Iceberg™ continues to be the industry-standard format for interoperable storage. The latest Iceberg v3 table spec, which we celebrated as an achievement by the open source community last June, has further cemented its status as a top-level storage format. We are now thrilled to announce that Iceberg v3 support is now in public preview on Snowflake.

In this post, we highlight how supporting Iceberg v3 represents a critical step forward for open and interoperable data strategy by directly unlocking key modern use cases with Snowflake’s superior performance. Whether you are standardizing on Snowflake managed or externally managed Apache Iceberg™ tables, you now get public preview access to capabilities such as unlocking complex change data capture (CDC) pipelines with row lineage and declarative simplicity, and the ability to work with variant as a flexible, semi-structured data type with structured query performance. Snowflake also supports deletion vectors, default values, geospatial data (geometry and geography) and nanosecond timestamps, unlocking even more use cases.

While Iceberg v3 introduces powerful new table format features that enable modern use cases, true enterprise adoption demands a platform that supports unified governance, security and business continuity controls. This post will also cover how Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, powered by Horizon Catalog, delivers a secure, consistent and highly available platform for your open and interoperable lakehouse, making your v3 tables production-ready from Day 1.

Dive straight into the technical details in our documentation for Iceberg v3 support or get hands-on with this guide.

Row lineage unlocks change data capture

Iceberg v3 introduces native row lineage metadata. In previous versions of Iceberg, there was no definitive, shared way to identify whether changes made to a table were new records, deleted records or updated records, making CDC use cases very limited or impossible. Now with row lineage required in write operations to v3 Iceberg tables, there’s a common understanding for what changes were made to which records.