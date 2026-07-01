AI investment is accelerating, but ROI isn’t keeping pace.

The problem isn't ambition — it's execution. Organizations estimate a 41% failure rate for agentic initiatives launched over the next three years, according to the "ROI of Gen AI and Agents 2026" report. Agents can't deliver ROI if they're waiting on data pipelines, blocked by governance reviews or stuck in experimentation.

"Delivering ROI for the Agentic Enterprise," an ebook written with AWS and Accenture, explains how Snowflake helps organizations accelerate ROI with a platform approach that unifies governed enterprise data and context, AI models and apps to power autonomous execution at scale.

Download your complimentary copy to learn: