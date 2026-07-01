Delivering ROI for
the Agentic Enterprise
4 ways Snowflake, AWS and Accenture accelerate ROI of AI
AI investment is accelerating, but ROI isn’t keeping pace.
The problem isn't ambition — it's execution. Organizations estimate a 41% failure rate for agentic initiatives launched over the next three years, according to the "ROI of Gen AI and Agents 2026" report. Agents can't deliver ROI if they're waiting on data pipelines, blocked by governance reviews or stuck in experimentation.
"Delivering ROI for the Agentic Enterprise," an ebook written with AWS and Accenture, explains how Snowflake helps organizations accelerate ROI with a platform approach that unifies governed enterprise data and context, AI models and apps to power autonomous execution at scale.
Download your complimentary copy to learn:
How agentic AI differs from traditional and generative AI, and why that distinction matters for enterprise strategy and resource allocation
Proven frameworks for calculating ROI, including cost savings, productivity gains and revenue growth that autonomous AI systems allow across functions
Real-world implementation considerations for security, governance and ethical deployment that protect your organization while maximizing value
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