How Snowflake Intelligence Delivers Context-Aware Agent Outcomes

Financial services is entering a new phase of its AI journey — one defined not by experimentation but by execution.

Over the last several years, banks, asset managers and insurers have pursued AI-first strategies, investing heavily in models, tooling and talent. Those efforts delivered important progress, but they also revealed a hard truth: models alone do not create business value.

Without shared context (such as shared business definitions, relationships and more), accessible data and secure connectivity to enterprise systems, AI remains confined to answering questions instead of driving outcomes.

Today, the industry is shifting decisively: from AI-first thinking to data and AI strategies built around tangible ROI. This shift is visible everywhere. Model dominance is giving way to a more balanced focus on models and data accessibility. Rather than building more standalone models, they are prioritizing data accessibility and shared context across risk, compliance and operations. Transaction data, customer profiles, exposure metrics, case notes and regulatory definitions are being unified so AI can operate on a consistent view of the business.

At the center of this transition is a new requirement: context-aware, connected AI.

AI success hinges on context

As AI becomes embedded in day-to-day operations, success depends on more than automation. It requires industry context — shared business definitions, relationships and governance — combined with secure connectivity across data, code and enterprise systems.

Together, these foundations enable AI to move from generating insights to executing work across core financial services workflows

As AI moves into the core of financial services operations, automation alone is no longer enough. Without shared context — common definitions for accounts, exposures, positions, policies and controls — and secure connectivity to data, code and enterprise systems, AI remains trapped in analysis. When these foundations are in place, AI can execute end-to-end workflows: building and testing investment models, monitoring risk in real time, investigating fraud, supporting regulatory reviews, and resolving customer issues with speed and consistency.

The New Standard for AI ROI in Financial Services

For financial institutions, AI return on investment is no longer measured by the number of models deployed or dashboards produced. It is defined by how quickly business users can answer complex questions, understand why something is happening and take confident action — without friction, delay or technical dependency.

Yet in many institutions today, answering even a simple but critical question — Why are credit losses rising in a specific region? Why did portfolio performance diverge from expectations? Why are customer complaints increasing? — still requires navigating spreadsheets, emails, BI tools, ticketing systems and multiple teams.

Snowflake Intelligence changes this dynamic.

The new standard for AI ROI in financial services rests on three vectors that matter most: organizational efficiency, productivity and intelligence derived from dark data.

1. Organizational efficiency: Removing friction from decision-making

In financial services, inefficiency rarely comes from disconnected systems. Front-office platforms, risk engines, case management tools, document repositories and regulatory systems often operate in parallel, forcing teams to reconcile information manually across environments.

Snowflake Intelligence changes this dynamic through MCP-enabled interoperability and secure AI connectivity. Rather than requiring users to switch tools or adopt standalone AI interfaces, it embeds intelligence directly into the systems and workflows they already use. Agents can reason across data sources, applications and enterprise platforms — bringing together portfolio data, transaction records, policies, contracts and operational systems into a single, connected decision flow.

This connectivity allows AI to move beyond answering questions in isolation. It enables coordinated workflows across research, risk, compliance and operations — within the familiar tools teams rely on every day. With shared context and seamless system integration, decisions happen faster, handoffs shrink and execution becomes continuous rather than sequential.

When AI is interoperable and embedded across the enterprise, efficiency is no longer about doing individual tasks faster — it’s about connecting the entire workflow.

2. Productivity: From waiting on answers to acting with confidence

Traditional analytics tools often stop at the what. They show trends, metrics and anomalies, but leave business users waiting — on data teams, analysts or custom dashboards — to explain why those outcomes occurred.

Snowflake Intelligence moves beyond surface-level analysis. It serves as an always-available thought partner that helps users reason through data, test assumptions and explore alternatives in real time. Portfolio managers can investigate performance drivers. Risk teams can explore emerging exposures. Customer teams can diagnose service issues — all without writing SQL or waiting days or weeks for support.

By dramatically reducing time-to-insight, Snowflake Intelligence enables business users to move directly from analysis to action. Productivity gains come not from doing more analysis, but from making better decisions faster, at scale.

3. Intelligence from dark data: Turning untapped information into advantage

Financial institutions sit on enormous volumes of underutilized data: unstructured documents, emails, reports, contracts, research notes, call transcripts and third-party data sources. Historically, this “dark data” has been difficult to access, reason over or trust.

Snowflake Intelligence brings this data into the decision-making process through a robust semantic layer and enterprise-grade reasoning models. By combining business definitions, semantic views and traceable outputs, it enables users to surface insights from across multimodal data while helping maintain trust and governance.

Every answer is verifiable and traceable back to its source — whether a SQL query, a document or a dataset — giving leaders confidence that insights are grounded in reality, not inference.

What makes Snowflake Intelligence different?

Snowflake Intelligence represents a fundamental shift in how financial services organizations use data and AI.

Unlike disconnected copilots, BI agents or external tools optimized for shallow retrieval, Snowflake Intelligence is a ready-to-use enterprise intelligence agent, deeply integrated with enterprise data, business context and governance. It delivers transparent, verified answers; supports deep reasoning across complex datasets; and operates securely within Snowflake’s trusted perimeter. Best of all, businesses are free to use any AI model within it.

Most importantly, it meets business users where they are — allowing anyone who needs data to reason with it directly, confidently and responsibly.

As margin pressure increases, regulatory scrutiny intensifies and decision cycles compress, financial institutions can no longer afford AI that only assists specialists. They need enterprise agents that put intelligence into the hands of every decision-maker.

Snowflake Intelligence enables that shift today and provides a scalable foundation for the agentic future of financial services.

Bringing Agent-Driven Workflows to Life Across Financial Services

Snowflake Intelligence delivers value by lighting up agent-driven workflows where financial services teams need them most: at the intersection of insight, execution and governance.

Across wealth management, banking and insurance, enterprise agents work together with shared context and secure connectivity to accelerate decisions, streamline operations and surface intelligence in real time.

Below are three key agentic use cases for the industry.

Wealth Management: Investment and Portfolio Intelligence

Driving productivity through near real-time insights

In wealth and asset management, success depends on how quickly teams can interpret market signals, test investment hypotheses and respond without drifting outside risk tolerances. Snowflake Intelligence enables agent-driven workflows that continuously monitor market data, portfolio performance and exposure — connecting research, risk and compliance with consistent definitions and governance.

For example, Snowflake Intelligence can work with an Investment Research Agent that continuously tracks market movements and portfolio signals, while a Risk Management Agent evaluates exposure and constraints in parallel. Together, these agents collaborate in real time to support portfolio adjustments, ensuring strategies remain aligned with risk policies even during periods of market volatility and surface these insights through a single conversational interface.

Regulatory reporting across jurisdictions is generated with consistent, trusted definitions, reducing manual effort and increasing confidence.

Banking: Risk and Compliance

Front-to-back collaboration driving organizational efficiency

In banking, risk and compliance workflows often span front, middle and back offices, each operating on different systems, timelines and data views. Snowflake Intelligence connects these functions through agent-driven orchestration, enabling real-time risk assessment across trading, payments and lending.

Agents operate across:

Front office activity and exposure

Middle office positions, reconciliation and settlement

Back office compliance, audit and reporting

For example, real-time risk decisioning can be achieved through automated agent coordination via Snowflake Intelligence, reducing manual assessment cycles from hours to seconds while maintaining full data lineage and auditability across all three office functions.

The result is faster decisions with stronger controls.

Insurance: Claims, Fraud and Settlement Intelligence

End-to-end execution across the claims lifecycle

In insurance, claims workflows involve complex handoffs across structured and unstructured data, often slowing resolution and increasing costs. Snowflake Intelligence enables end-to-end, agent-driven workflows that span the full claims lifecycle — from first notice of loss (FNOL) to fraud detection and final settlement.

For example, Snowflake Intelligence manages the claims journey by coordinating specialized agents. A Claims Triage Agent first assesses severity and validity, passing information to a Fraud Detection Agent for real-time risk scoring. A Settlement Agent then calculates and issues payment.

This coordinated flow enables faster resolution, reduced fraud risk and minimal human intervention, all with governance and traceability controls.

Demo spotlight

The following demo brings the insurance claims workflow to life. It shows how an insurance employee can use an AI assistant to investigate claims and compliance issues using natural language, without writing SQL or navigating complex data models.

The claims assistant agent quickly identifies potential settlement delays, verifies reserves, flags payment discrepancies and surfaces compliance insights, presenting findings clearly through summaries and visualizations. The result is faster investigation, stronger compliance and more confident decision-making across the claims lifecycle.