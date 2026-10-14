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The CMO Blueprint: Writer's Diego Lomanto On Navigating AI's Investment Frenzy

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The CMO Blueprint: Writer's Diego Lomanto On Navigating AI's Investment Frenzy

Video Overview        

Diego Lomanto, Chief Marketing Officer at Writer, joins Snowflake CMO Denise Persson to discuss the current investment frenzy in AI and how to navigate the hype. Learn how understanding the technology cycle can help marketers identify real value and drive wealth creation.

Discover Diego's unique career path from developer to CMO and how his background in technology and engineering shapes his approach to marketing. Gain insights into the societal impact of technology and the importance of reshaping and reforming to drive a better standard of living for humanity.

Featured Speakers

denise-persson
Denise PerssonCMO, Snowflake
denise-persson
Diego LomantoCMO, Writer

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