We’ve all experienced those moments as consumers — receiving an offer for something irrelevant or being addressed by the wrong name. For years now, I’ve received promotional emails and postcards from a global automotive brand addressed to someone named “Leighann Drake.” Neither I nor anyone in my family goes by that name, nor do we own a vehicle from that brand.

At first, it’s easy to brush this off as a harmless mistake, but as a consumer, it leaves me questioning the brand’s trustworthiness. Multiply this misstep by millions of households, and the stakes become much higher for brands. What do mistakes like these say about a company’s data strategy? How do they align with company goals for relevancy, efficiency and privacy compliance?

This isn’t just an anecdote — it’s a symptom of a much larger issue facing marketers today. Disconnected data strategies, outdated practices and a lack of trust in data foundations are holding many brands back from delivering meaningful, privacy-first experiences at scale.

Marketing today is more complex than ever. Consumers have grown to expect every interaction to be relevant, ethical and private. Yet, marketers face a barrage of challenges, including escalating costs, fragmented engagement points, and an overwhelming volume of information competing for consumer attention.

Adding to the complexity are organizational silos and misaligned priorities between marketing, compliance and technical teams. These disconnects make it difficult to create a seamless experience, adapt to ever-changing regulations, and bring innovative ideas to life. Meanwhile, time-consuming, manual processes for managing campaigns slow down experimentation and limit marketers’ ability to deliver meaningful, differentiated value. The result? Teams are left navigating a growing gap between consumer expectations and their ability to deliver on those promises.

Yet, not all is lost. Along with the evolution of privacy standards come innovations across data infrastructure that offer marketers a path forward. Organizations can take a three-pronged approach to developing privacy-first data strategies that help build trust, deliver relevance and drive responsible growth in an increasingly complex landscape.