Snowflake Resale Partners

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Partners/
Resale Partners

ResalePartners

Resell Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to deliver secure, connected, AI-powered solutions. Grow faster with a trusted platform and collaborative go-to-market strategy to help customers unlock the full value of their data.

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Diagram showing Snowflake connecting partners with customers

Overview

Build, resell andgrow with Snowflake

Grow recurring revenue. Drive Snowflake Consumption

Help your own customers expand their Snowflake usage and accelerate AI and data initiatives.

Acquire new customers

Differentiate your business with Snowflake’s trusted, AI-powered data platform.

Services that scale

Layer consulting, implementation, and optimization services on top of Snowflake to deepen customer relationships and grow your business beyond resale.

Mutual benefits

Your discounts grow as your customer spend grows

Earn layered discounts on new logos, then collect rebates on renewals as usage compounds year over year. Snowflake bills on consumption, so the discount curve follows your customer's growth.

Become a reseller
What you get What your customers get

Discount & pricing

Layered discounts

Simplified procurement

Go-to-market

Dedicated go-to-market support

Trusted local partner

Market access

Defined mid-market territory

Faster time to value

Scale

Services multiplier

Unified data platform

Simplified procurement

A single vendor relationship means one contract, one invoice.

Trusted local partner

Work with a team that understands their business and can deliver end-to-end.

Faster time to value

One partner manages licensing and implementation, reducing handoffs and increasing agility.

Unified data platform

Use one platform for every workload — warehousing, AI, apps and data sharing. Expand accounts without managing multiple products. Access Snowflake’s platform AI, data sharing and Snowflake Marketplace.

Get started

Activate your Snowflake resale business

Sign the reseller agreement

Select, Premier and Elite AI Data Cloud services partners can sign through the SPN portal.

Get trained and certified

Complete SPN Learn tracks and Snowflake University courses to build core expertise and qualify for partner incentives.

Start reselling with Snowflake

Log in to SPN, attach a deal registration to your first deal and start earning discounts on that deal.

Start reselling

Join over 14,000 Partners that are growing their business with Snowflake

Why resell with Snowflake

Open up new revenue streams. Fuel long-term growth.

Snowflake Partner Directory

Explore Snowflake partners to find the right solutions for your data, AI and application needs. Filter by industry, use case and expertise.

Find a partner

Browse the Partner & Customer Value Blog

From AI and application strategies to real-world success stories, explore what’s possible with your data.

Read the blog

Snowflake Resale Partners

Frequently asked questions

The most common questions about the Snowflake Resale Program.

Select, Premier and Elite AI Data Cloud services partners can become resellers by signing the reseller agreement in the SPN portal.

Partners earn across three layers: an upfront fulfillment discount, an added deal registration discount and a quarterly consumption rebate. Services can further amplify earnings with data science and AI driving the highest multiples.

Eligible partners get discounts, rebates, sales support, enablement and proof-of-concept funding. In return, partners own the sales cycle, the customer relationship and consumption growth.

AI Data services partners earn software discounts while driving consumption-led services growth. Expand your portfolio with a platform customers prioritize for cloud, analytics and AI. There is significant pipeline beyond Snowflake's direct coverage for you to own.

Snowflake offers training through SPN Learn, Snowflake University, and instructor-led courses, plus Partner Directory exposure and co-marketing opportunities for eligible partners. The Partner Portal provides deal registration, sales enablement materials, and additional resources.

Where Data Does More

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