Snowflake Resale Partners

Go-to-market support
A global reseller framework with dedicated channel managers, sales engineers and deal desk support.
Resell Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to deliver secure, connected, AI-powered solutions. Grow faster with a trusted platform and collaborative go-to-market strategy to help customers unlock the full value of their data.
Overview
Help your own customers expand their Snowflake usage and accelerate AI and data initiatives.
Differentiate your business with Snowflake’s trusted, AI-powered data platform.
Layer consulting, implementation, and optimization services on top of Snowflake to deepen customer relationships and grow your business beyond resale.
Mutual benefits
Earn layered discounts on new logos, then collect rebates on renewals as usage compounds year over year. Snowflake bills on consumption, so the discount curve follows your customer's growth.
|What you get
|What your customers get
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Discount & pricing
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Layered discounts
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Simplified procurement
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Go-to-market
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Dedicated go-to-market support
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Trusted local partner
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Market access
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Defined mid-market territory
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Faster time to value
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Scale
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Services multiplier
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Unified data platform
A single vendor relationship means one contract, one invoice.
Work with a team that understands their business and can deliver end-to-end.
One partner manages licensing and implementation, reducing handoffs and increasing agility.
Use one platform for every workload — warehousing, AI, apps and data sharing. Expand accounts without managing multiple products. Access Snowflake’s platform AI, data sharing and Snowflake Marketplace.
Get started
Select, Premier and Elite AI Data Cloud services partners can sign through the SPN portal.
Complete SPN Learn tracks and Snowflake University courses to build core expertise and qualify for partner incentives.
Log in to SPN, attach a deal registration to your first deal and start earning discounts on that deal.
Join over 14,000 Partners that are growing their business with Snowflake
Why resell with Snowflake
Explore Snowflake partners to find the right solutions for your data, AI and application needs. Filter by industry, use case and expertise.
From AI and application strategies to real-world success stories, explore what’s possible with your data.
Snowflake Resale Partners
The most common questions about the Snowflake Resale Program.
Select, Premier and Elite AI Data Cloud services partners can become resellers by signing the reseller agreement in the SPN portal.
Partners earn across three layers: an upfront fulfillment discount, an added deal registration discount and a quarterly consumption rebate. Services can further amplify earnings with data science and AI driving the highest multiples.
Eligible partners get discounts, rebates, sales support, enablement and proof-of-concept funding. In return, partners own the sales cycle, the customer relationship and consumption growth.
AI Data services partners earn software discounts while driving consumption-led services growth. Expand your portfolio with a platform customers prioritize for cloud, analytics and AI. There is significant pipeline beyond Snowflake's direct coverage for you to own.
Snowflake offers training through SPN Learn, Snowflake University, and instructor-led courses, plus Partner Directory exposure and co-marketing opportunities for eligible partners. The Partner Portal provides deal registration, sales enablement materials, and additional resources.