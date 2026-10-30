Your AI doesn’t know what your company knows

For example, take a phrase every company uses but no two define the same way: active customer.

I am an active customer at the place where I get my car washed. I go every six or eight weeks, which is exactly the rhythm they expect, and by their definition I’m in good standing. But if I went to, say, my local grocery store once every six to eight weeks, there is no way I would be considered an active customer. One definition does not fit all, and trying to treat them as such would lead companies to draw the wrong conclusions about their own business and act on faulty insights. This even happens within an organization; finance’s definition of an active customer can be meaningfully different from the way marketing defines it, for instance.

This holds back the vision of an agentic enterprise because agents don’t know which definition applies; none of it is encoded in the database. There’s no column called active customer; there are behaviors, dates and identifiers. What ties them together is a judgment that reflects the product, the sales motion and the market. In most organizations that judgment has never been written down anywhere. It tends to live in queries, BI reports, Excel sheets and teams’ memories.

Usually, the people who hold that knowledge are the analysts. They understand the business; they understand the data; and until recently the third thing they did — write SQL — was the thing we measured them on most. That third thing is now close to free; none of the analysts on my team write code anymore. What remains is exactly what our agents are missing.

That is ambient context, and it’s the most valuable analytical asset that most enterprises own. It is also, at the moment, almost entirely invisible to the agentic systems acting on it. An agent handed a well-modeled data set and no context will produce fluent, plausible, unusable analysis. Worse yet, it will do it quickly and at scale.