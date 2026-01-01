Agentic analytics has made real progress, but performance varies sharply depending on the type of insight.

When it comes to describing what happened, agents perform well: 83% of respondents rate their descriptive insights as good or excellent. For prescriptive insights — recommendations on what to do next — only 45% say the same.

A small group of organizations, 7% of those surveyed, report that 77% of their agent insights lead to actions that improve the business. What sets them apart isn't a matter of technology.