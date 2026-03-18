“A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves,” penned Marcel Proust in “In Search of Lost Time.” In other words, weather doesn’t just change the scenery but fundamentally alters our reality — a sentiment that was surprisingly prophetic. In the current world, weather isn’t just the background; it is one of the most volatile variables in the global economy.

In global supply chains, for example, weather-driven disruptions at key transit points can lead to billions of dollars in lost revenue and increased operating costs. For example, in recent years droughts affecting water levels in the Panama Canal have created traffic jams that delayed delivery and raised the cost of goods globally. With 40% of US ships passing through the canal annually, analysts estimate a significant impact of higher transit fees or alternative routes, potentially recurring on a regular basis.

In agriculture, weather is not just an external factor; it is the primary driver of production volatility, waste and, ultimately, food insecurity. Weather-driven food waste on farms is staggering and getting worse. New research published in Nature reports that every additional degree Celsius of global warming on average will reduce the world’s ability to produce food by 120 kcals per person per day, or 4.4% of current daily recommended consumption.

Weather recreates the world and ourselves; weather data helps us anticipate and adapt.

By leveraging weather data, AI allows organizations to “recreate” their operations to be proactive rather than reactive. Simulating weather patterns allows organizations to predict outcomes and plan accordingly. It also helps organizations better allocate their resources and ensure that they operate both efficiently and sustainably. Many organizations are pursuing a double bottom line, benefiting both profits and the planet. As many have discovered, “good” means better business.

In the recent Snowflake webinar Good Means Better Business: A Playbook for Data-Driven Sustainability, Cargill Ocean Transport and the Met Office shared how Proust’s idea that weather “recreates the world” is their daily reality.