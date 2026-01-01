Snowflake Expands Access to Data and AI Education with Free Global Training for Everyone

Snowflake Practitioner delivers free, AI-native, role-based foundational training to customers and partners worldwide

Free for Customers and Partners worldwide: Snowflake Practitioner is available at no cost in both instructor-led and on-demand formats, including 30 days of hands-on lab access, enabling organizations of any size to build Snowflake-proficient teams at scale

Built for How Practitioners Actually Work: Structured around three core personas with Snowflake CoCo integrated throughout every hands-on lab, the course is designed for the AI-native workflows practitioners use today

Two-Day Snowflake Onboarding Curriculum: A focused, two-day or self paced curriculum gives practitioners the skills to quickly become productive on the Snowflake platform.

SNOWFLAKE EXPEDITION 2026 – Nov. 3, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced the launch of Snowflake Practitioner , a free foundational training course for all Snowflake customers and partners worldwide. Snowflake Practitioner is available in public and private instructor-led formats as well as an on-demand, self-paced experience purpose-built to democratize data and AI knowledge, giving customers and partners a fast, structured path to proficiency.

Snowflake Practitioner reinforces Snowflake’s commitment to closing the global AI skills gap by equipping workers, students, and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world. Expanding on education programs that have already reached hundreds of thousands of global learners, this new, free offering provides both instructor-led and online training to provide opportunities for customers and partners.

The agentic enterprise has redefined what it means to be productive with data. Every team, from analytics to platform operations, needs to be able to move from data to decision to action with confidence. Snowflake is building that foundation directly into the customer and partner experience with Snowflake Practitioner. By removing cost as a barrier to technical fluency, Snowflake is empowering its global customers and partners to turn data expertise into a core competitive advantage.

"World-class platform education should be the starting point for every customer and partner relationship," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "Snowflake Practitioner reflects our commitment to democratizing AI fluency by making essential training accessible to every customer and partner from day one. As part of our broader goal to equip the next generation of digital leaders, opening access to foundational data and AI skills creates the shared language essential for the agentic enterprise, enabling the entire organization to move faster from insight to action across every function."

Accelerating Time to Value for Every Data Team

In the age of AI, the speed at which teams build true data fluency has become the ultimate competitive edge, and Snowflake Practitioner is designed to deliver exactly that through a two-day, hands-on course built around a "learn together, apply separately" model. Practitioners share a common lecture foundation, then break out into role-specific hands-on labs tailored to the work they actually do. Three persona tracks ensure that every learner builds skills directly relevant to their role:

Data Analysts focus on querying, reporting, visualizations, and AI-powered analysis

Data Engineers work through pipelines, data loading, transformation, and orchestration

Platform Administrators build proficiency in security, roles, cost management, access control, and monitoring

Snowflake CoCo , the coding agent for data teams, is integrated into hands-on labs across all three tracks, so learners work with the AI-native tools they will use on the job from their very first session.

"Snowflake Practitioner delivered immediate, role-tailored fluency across our team instead of high-level theory," said Jelena Korotõtš, Data & Platform Engineering Lead, Swedbank. "Based on the feedback from our initial Practitioner class, we have scheduled regular sessions through 2027. The training will become an essential part of how we onboard and scale our data talent, helping us move faster from concept to execution. Participants particularly valued the hands-on learning and practical guidance, which help teams apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios and strengthen data capabilities across the organization."

Snowflake Practitioner removes the barriers for customer and partner organizations as well as individuals to get the training they need to enhance their journey on Snowflake. As platform adoption expands within an organization, learners can deepen their knowledge through specialized role tracks all the way to official SnowPro Certification , Snowflake’s official, industry-recognized Certification program.1

Learn More:

Snowflake Practitioner is available now. Register for instructor-led courses or access the on-demand version here . Hands-on lab access is valid for 30 days; see training.snowflake.com for full course terms and prerequisites.

. Hands-on lab access is valid for 30 days; see training.snowflake.com for full course terms and prerequisites. Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X , and follow along at #SnowflakeExpedition.

1 Certification exam fees apply.