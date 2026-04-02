What is cloud observability?

Cloud observability is the practice of understanding the internal state of distributed systems built on cloud computing by analyzing the telemetry they produce: logs, metrics and traces. While traditional monitoring alerts you that something is wrong, observability helps you investigate and infer why it went wrong. This represents a shift from reactive alerting to proactively understanding system behavior.

Traditional IT monitoring struggles with highly dynamic, distributed systems and is better suited for less complex ones: a few servers, predictable traffic and commonly encountered failures that are easy to diagnose. But modern cloud architectures are built very differently. For example, a single ecommerce checkout could involve a number of microservices running independently: a frontend service, an API gateway, an authentication service, a payment processor, an inventory database, a recommendation engine, and a session cache. To add to the complexity, these different services could be running across multiple cloud providers, built on an infrastructure that scales up and down in real time.

Traditional monitoring tracks known failure modes — the metrics and thresholds you’ve set in advance to be alerted on. But observability allows you to go much farther and investigate failures you’ve never seen before (the unknown unknowns) and answer questions you didn’t think to ask. When an incident occurs in the middle of the night and the failure pattern doesn’t match anything you have documented, cloud observability is what allows your team to diagnose the problem quickly.

Imagine a scenario in which a latency spike hits your platform and users start complaining that checkout is slow. All that your monitoring tool can tell you is that response times are elevated. An observability platform, however, can trace that checkout request across the dozen services it touched. It enables you to identify that 11 of those services responded normally, while one — the inventory service — is taking 3.2 seconds due to an exhausted database connection pool. This is the difference that observability makes: not just detection but precise, actionable diagnosis.

Cloud-specific factors such as ephemeral containers, auto-scaling groups, serverless functions and multi-cloud deployments require observability. A traditional monitoring dashboard will struggle to capture infrastructure that lasts for 30 seconds and then disappears. Observability platforms are designed to capture that fast-moving data, correlate it across systems, and make it available for investigation later if needed.

For a deeper dive into how the two approaches differ, be sure to read our guide to observability vs. monitoring.