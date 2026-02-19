What is geospatial analysis?

The particulars of any given geospatial analysis task will vary based on the specific problem that is under review, but the general workflow of any geospatial analysis looks like this:

Define the spatial problem or objective

What problem is being solved and why does geospatial analysis matter to that solution?

Understanding what toppings are most popular on your restaurant’s hamburgers is not a geospatial question, but understanding where the top consumers of those burgers live in relation to the restaurant is.

Collect and clean geospatial data

Where is the data used for this analysis coming from, and how reliable is it?

Data you collect yourself (known customers and their addresses) is likely to be more reliable than a third-party database of suspected hamburger enthusiasts purchased for marketing purposes. The latter will likely require some preliminary cleaning to remove duplicates and inaccuracies. This data will then have to be converted into a format usable by geospatial analytics systems, such as longitude-latitude coordinates that can be plotted on a high-resolution map.

Leverage geospatial analytics algorithms to uncover patterns, relationships or trends within the data

How do we use algorithms to understand what’s happening?

Data scientists use a range of models and algorithms to look for meaning in geospatial data, typically presenting that data visually in the form of overlays on a map. These algorithms look for correlation among data points, clusters of similar types of data and patterns in the way data points are distributed. In our hamburger devotee example, this analysis may turn up various hot spots of the biggest burger fans, which the business could then target with coupons or other marketing tactics. Data scientists may take this analysis further by overlaying additional information such as family size or estimated income level to further refine their understanding of the customers in the geographical region being analyzed. AI or machine learning tools may be used to predict how this population will change over time and how that may impact sales.

Visualize and interpret the results

What is the best way to present this analysis to our audience?

By presenting this information visually through the use of maps, dashboards or interactive tools, these insights are designed to be both accessible and actionable.