What is geospatial analysis?

There are dozens of types of geospatial data in common use, each of which supports a different type of analysis. Some of the most frequently relied-upon types of geospatial data include:
Raster data
Typically seen in the form of satellite imagery or other representative graphics where each pixel (or a collection of pixels) represents a piece of information. In a simplistic photo, green may represent forests and blue may represent water. Other types of raster images may use the color of a pixel to represent the high temperature of the day for that area, as seen in a weather map.
Vector data
Vector geospatial data uses lines and polygons to describe features on the earth. Simple examples would be roadways or flight paths overlaid on a map. The boundaries of residential lots and the outlines of buildings seen on a GPS display are added examples of vector data.
Geotagged data from mobile devices
Coordinates embedded into files (such as photos, indicating where they were taken) are commonly used for geoanalytical purposes, tying an image to a particular place.
GPS and sensor data
Any device that collects its GPS location is by definition creating geospatial data. Additional types of related sensor data include localized environmental data collected by weather stations or traffic monitoring equipment.
Remote sensing data
Remote sensing data is collected by devices not bound to the earth — namely aircraft and spacecraft. This use of non-terrestrial collection methods allows for the creation of more detailed maps and a literal 30,000-foot view of earthbound problems which would be too difficult to assess from the ground.
Administrative boundaries and maps
All types of boundaries, from property lines to national borders, are essential forms of geospatial data. This type of data is especially crucial for retail analytics wherein an organization is trying to better understand traffic patterns and other information about where customers live and how they move in relation to the business.