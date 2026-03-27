A data governance framework consists of interconnected structural elements that systematically organize how organizations control, protect and derive value from their data. The framework’s foundation rests on four primary pillars: policies, processes, roles and metrics.

Component Purpose Key Elements Policies Define rules and standards Data quality requirements, security protocols, compliance mandates Processes Establish workflows Data classification, access management, audit procedures Roles Assign responsibilities Data owners, stewards, custodians, governance committee Metrics Measure effectiveness Quality scores, compliance rates, issue resolution time

The organizations that follow master data management principles typically structure their framework around these components to ensure consistent data handling across the enterprise. For example, a financial services firm might define specific data quality thresholds (for example, 98% accuracy for customer records), establish weekly data quality checks, assign data stewards in each department, and track quality metrics through automated dashboards.