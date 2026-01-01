Eutelsat Group Connects the World With 100% Faster Compute

Keeping Eutelsat’s LEO satellites online requires storing, sharing and analyzing huge amounts of real-time data. The group takes measurements from its LEO satellite network every few milliseconds, creating 70 billion records a day. That’s multiple petabytes of data — all stored in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Without such powerful compute and storage, it wouldn't be possible to be so reactive with all the data that we have to handle,” says Matteo Carucci, Head of Data and AI at Eutelsat. “With Snowflake, we’re able to manage, ingest and transform any volume of data from our satellites. That would be very difficult to do on any other platform.”

In addition to its LEO data, Eutelsat ingests data from programs like Salesforce and SAP, and uses Apache Iceberg tables to bring its GEO data from a separate environment into Snowflake. This ensures all data from both Eutelsat and OneWeb resides in one place and is accessible by a single query, without the need for migration, data movement or duplication. The company’s data team then uses this central store of data to create data products for users across the organization.

“We have Snowflake accounts for satellite data, ground networks, financials, CRM and so on,” says Carucci. “But we can also share data products between those accounts and combine data for more insight. These data products enable us to improve the services we provide to clients, and increase our ability to forecast and make business plans.They cover every aspect of the business.”