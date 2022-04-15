For customers who want a single, centralized repository to store and manage multiple types of data, not only can they store and govern unstructured data in Snowflake, they can also process that data externally with External Functions or natively with Snowpark and Java, now in public preview.

Snowpark is Snowflake’s new developer framework that natively supports Scala, Java, and Python (in preview) with full control over libraries, eliminating the need for separate processing engines. By enabling teams to collaborate on the same data in a single platform, customers can streamline their architecture and enable a wide variety of new use cases.

“We have a project to apply text analytics on vast amounts of email data with attachments. We were storing email body separately and attachments as binary in the database, which came with challenges. Attachments can exceed column storage limitations and the original email needs to be stored on disk to be accessed again. Snowflake’s support for unstructured data allows us to have all of the data and processing in one place and build rich datasets for machine learning in various use cases. We can store email files in their original format in a Snowflake-managed stage and process them using Snowflake’s engine with Java UDFs.”

— Eranga, VP Data Science in a leading software company