Transforming SAP Data into Insights with HVR and Snowflake (Part 1)

SAP applications are rich sources of extremely high value data for any organization running SAP applications. But this data is not only valuable to the company running the SAP application. It’s just as important, if not more important, to the customers, partners, and vendors that the company works with. According to SAP, 77% of the world’s transactions revenue touches an SAP system at some point, and if you are reading this blog, you are most likely one of the thousands of customers using SAP to run your business.

The goal of this blog is to explain how to work with SAP data in Snowflake Cloud Data Platform as part of an ELT workflow. It has two parts.

Part 1 provides an introduction to the technologies—HVR and Snowflake—used to enable the workflow and explain how HVR can replicate the data from SAP into Snowflake.

Part 2 presents a method for transforming the replicated SAP data in Snowflake into a dimensional star schema.

The workflow covered in this blog focuses on financial data coming out of SAP ERP, but the method presented applies to almost any component in the SAP ecosystem, including but not limited to:

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

CRM (Customer Relationship Management)

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

SCM (Supply Chain Management)

SRM (Supplier Relationship Management)

S/4HANA

And many more…

Most of the customers I work with are looking for faster, cheaper, and easier ways to get more value from their SAP data. They want to combine SAP and non-SAP data, run analytical workloads, run machine learning workloads, perform historical analyses, and mine for deeper insights.

Historically, best practices have dictated that transaction processing (OLTP) and analytical workloads (OLAP) be kept separate, and that is as true today as it was 20 years ago. Regardless of the database underlying your SAP applications, you cannot effectively run large, resource-intensive OLAP workloads in the same database running your OLTP applications without running into resource contention. The most effective option is replicating data out of the transactional source systems and loading into a data warehouse.

This is where HVR and Snowflake come in.