Top 3 Data + AI Predictions for Manufacturing in 2024

Investment in AI for manufacturing is expected to grow by 57% by 2026. That’s hardly surprising — with AI’s ability to augment worker productivity, improve efficiency and drive innovation, its potential in manufacturing is vast. AI’s predictive capabilities can help manufacturing leaders anticipate market trends and make data-driven decisions, creating financial opportunities for suppliers as well as customers.

Since data forms the bedrock of generative AI, staying ahead of the most recent trends in data and AI is crucial for harnessing this technology to gain a competitive advantage.

To learn more about how the manufacturing sector will use AI in 2024, we sat down with our Snowflake industry and technology experts. For their full insights, read the new report, Manufacturing Data + AI Predictions 2024.

Here’s a quick look at their top three industry predictions for the year ahead: