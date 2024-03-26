Top 3 Takeaways from Mobile World Congress 2024

Late last month, innovators from across the telecommunications spectrum — and all the industries that rely on connectivity to succeed — gathered at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC), the biggest telecom conference of the year. More than 100,000 attendees came together with service providers, device manufacturers and tech companies to discuss and discover how technology advances like generative AI (gen AI) and 5G, along with business imperatives such as powering new revenue streams, are reshaping the industry — adding both complexity and opportunity when it comes to global business competition.

As a sponsor, Snowflake had a large presence at this year’s MWC. We hosted sessions and demos to show how the Snowflake platform can break down data silos to enable secure collaboration, innovation, data monetization and, most important, business growth. We met with key industry influencers to discuss what they’re seeing and anticipating across the telecom space. And we heard from customers about how they’re using the Telecom Data Cloud to build a simplified data foundation that fast-tracks progress toward key goals such as operational efficiency, resilience and sustainability — and supports data strategies that meet the challenges of the future today.

Here are the top three insights our industry experts took away from the dynamic four-day event.