Welcome to Snowflake’s Startup Spotlight, where we ask startup founders about the problems they’re solving, the apps they’re building and the lessons they’ve learned during their startup journey. In this edition, meet EmergeGen AI Co-Founders Allan Beechinor, Niamh Parker and Chris Harrison and learn how they’re using their experience in data governance and compliance, legal technology and integrated AI to turn regulatory compliance into a springboard for business transformation.

As founders, what inspires you?

We are inspired by the transformative power of AI to solve some of the most complex challenges in data governance, compliance and enterprise decision-making. Our vision is to bridge the gap between advanced AI technologies and real-world enterprise needs, ensuring that AI is not just a tool but a strategic enabler for business growth and regulatory precision.

What problem does EmergeGen aim to solve?

Traditional data processing methods cannot scale effectively to manage the exponential growth of emails, video transcripts, chat logs and compliance documents, leaving valuable information untapped due to processing limitations. EmergeGen AI creates the data pipelines to unify all enterprise data — including unstructured data — and bring it into Snowflake so it can be used to enhance enterprise intelligence and align AI-driven automation with business needs, industry regulations, and data security standards.

What convinced you to tackle the issue of making fragmented data AI-ready, and what makes you confident that your team is the right one to solve it?

Our journey began with firsthand experience of the inefficiencies in managing unstructured enterprise data and the missed opportunities for insights and automation. Allan, our Chief AI Strategist, was working in AI-driven compliance automation and saw the overwhelming manual effort required for regulatory audits, where traditional systems failed to accurately classify and process a majority of unstructured data. Our CMO, Niamh, has over 20 years of marketing and legal patent expertise and recognized the growing risks of AI bias and compliance gaps in automated decision-making. Our CEO, Chris, leveraging decades of enterprise leadership, saw the need for scalable AI solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing business ecosystems.

Now, at EmergeGen, we use our unique synergy of skills to develop AI-powered solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also practical, transparent and aligned with real-world business challenges. Allan applies his expertise in AI model optimization and compliance automation, ensuring high-accuracy classification and risk detection. Niamh ensures our AI frameworks are ethically designed, legally compliant and aligned with human-centered AI principles. And Chris drives the strategic enterprise adoption of AI, ensuring solutions are scalable, cost effective and seamlessly deployable in Fortune 1000 companies.

What’s a cool thing you’re doing with data?

One of the most impactful advancements we are making in data processing is our AI-driven knowledge graph framework, which organizes unstructured enterprise data into structured, interconnected relationships. This approach enhances searchability, compliance tracking and contextual understanding across large data sets.

By leveraging fine-tuned transformer models, AI-based entity recognition and machine-learning-driven classification, our system automatically extracts metadata, identifies key relationships and enables organizations to derive actionable insights from unstructured data sources such as emails, contracts and customer interactions. This innovation improves data accessibility and governance, allowing enterprises to efficiently categorize, retrieve and analyze information at scale, while supporting compliance, risk management and strategic decision-making.

What role has the Snowflake Native App Framework played in getting your product to market?

The Snowflake Native App Framework has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver scalable, AI-driven data governance solutions directly within enterprise environments. We developed Data Central, our flagship platform, by leveraging Snowflake’s secure and flexible infrastructure. Because the processing happens directly in Snowflake, our customers can analyze vast amounts of documents, emails, logs and other unstructured data without having to move it outside of their Snowflake environment. And with support for containerized workloads, we can deploy sophisticated AI models and compute-intensive processes within the Snowflake environment, enabling real-time metadata extraction, risk detection and automated governance workflows.

The Snowflake Native App Framework allowed us to streamline our product development process and reduce time to market for our AI data governance solutions. The framework provides a fully integrated testing environment and optimized developer workflow, so we can focus on app dev and iterate quickly. We have freed up internal resources to focus on AI model development, compliance automation and customer-driven enhancements instead of managing backend infrastructure.

Another benefit of Snowflake’s ecosystem: Data Central integrates with leading enterprise data tools, including Snowflake Cortex AI, Claude, Collibra, Power BI and Azure, to create a unified approach to data management. This interoperability enables organizations to centralize data governance, enhance visibility into unstructured data and improve compliance tracking — all within their existing infrastructure.

How has working with Snowflake shaped EmergeGen’s growth and development strategy?

Working with Snowflake allowed us to engage with large enterprises, including regulated industries, where security and compliance are top priorities. We’ve been able to shorten sales cycles and scale efficiently with a lean engineering and sales team, supported by Snowflake’s managed platform.

Also, Snowflake Marketplace provides us with a direct distribution channel to Snowflake customers. We can list, sell and deploy our app without the complexities of external infrastructure provisioning. Customers have access to self-service trials and seamless deployment, dramatically improving onboarding efficiency. We’re able to get AI solutions into our customers’ hands sooner, which means they can start using them and realizing value faster.

As startup founders, what do you think about the rapidly changing AI landscape?

We see several trends shaping the future of enterprise AI. Increased specialization of AI models for highly regulated industries is one; improved efficiency with AI models that require less computational power while maintaining high accuracy is another.

In terms of innovations in AI for data governance, there’s things like small language models (SLMs) that are optimized for domain-specific applications that can provide highly efficient, low-compute AI models tailored to business challenges, making them ideal for high-stakes regulatory environments. Hybrid AI architectures and AI-powered compliance automation are revolutionizing regulatory reporting and risk assessment and prediction models.

As founders, seeing AI’s impact on investor strategy is also interesting. When we’re engaging with investors, we’re having conversations about explainable AI decisions, about AI being used for real-world business applications instead of experimental models, about human oversight of AI in decision-making processes — and always about data governance and security compliance.

Learn more about EmergeGen’s solutions at emergegen.ai. If you’re a startup building on Snowflake, check out the Snowflake for Startups program for info on how Snowflake can support your goals, and be sure to enter the 2026 Snowflake Startup Challenge!